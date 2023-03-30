“What are you doing here?”: Jenson Button shares a light moment with Bubba Wallace

Jenson Button made his NASCAR debut at the Circuit of Americas in Texas on March 26 and stated he was concerned he might faint due to heat fatigue. The former Formula One world champion ended up in 18th position.

Button's debut in the Rick Ware Racing car was eventful, and the Brit said after the race that part of what he saw at COTA was tedious. He shared an interaction he had with Bubba Wallace prior to making his NASCAR debut.

"I also have a lot of respect for all the guys out there. You know these are the best guys in the world when it comes to stock cars. ... I saw Bubba as well earlier on and he's like, 'What are you doing here?' and I was like, 'I really don't know.'"

Although his debut didn't go exactly as planned, Jenson revealed that he felt a little silly:

"I have to say I enjoyed about 60%of the race, 40% of it felt a bit silly [with] the amount we were hitting each other."

Button's car oversteered after colliding with Kimi Raikkonen during the race, and he suffered from heat exhaustion.

"It was so hot. I don’t have a fan in my seat, which really didn’t help me too much," Button said. "I stopped twice for a minute. They put ice on me, gave me loads of water, and I went back out."

Jenson Button will race in the first Chicago Street Race on July 2 before racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road track on Aug. 13. He stressed that there would be a lot of things to learn following his debut.

Kimi Raikkonen delivers a 'massive wallop' to Jenson Button as the duo collide in NASCAR

Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button, both Formula 1 legends, showed signs of maturity on Sunday as they rekindled their rivalry in the NASCAR Cup Series. The former Formula 1 world champion competed in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in a race marred by incidents that made for tough viewing at times.

Both stars struggled to make an impression on the podium positions due to a lack of meaningful momentum, but Button did show promise at one point following one of multiple Safety Cars. Yet, as fate would have it, a 'whack' from old foe Raikkonen guaranteed the encouragement would be fleeting.

“We got a little bit unlucky with the Safety Car because it was just two laps before our window, pitted, then the next stint was mayhem," Jenson Button said during the post-race interview. "We also made a couple of changes that just didn’t work."

