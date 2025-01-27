What is the highest bid received by HMS for Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, and Kasey Kahne's car chassis? All you need to know

NASCAR Cup Series team Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) recently listed three race-used cars for sale. The Gen 6 chassis of drivers Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, and Kasey Kahne were part of an online auction that also includes pit carts, simulators, and other racing equipment as HMS moves to the next-gen cars.

Alex Bowman’s 2019-2020 car chassis got the highest number of bids (164) and became the costliest at $25,500. The car wrapped in his No.88 design comes with front hubs, spindles, rear-end parts, and a trunk lid. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson's 2011 Gen 6 chassis had the second-highest bid at $21,000 with 42 bids. This chassis includes a working engine (without battery), a 7-gallon fuel tank, and other key parts.

Moreover, former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne’s 2015 car was sold at $4,900 after a whopping 96 bids. This chassis also had the original paint scheme and car number printed and included its front, rear, and side windows. Kahne, who retired in 2018, will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Richard Childress Racing's No. 33 Chevrolet Camara.

The auction ended today, January 27 at 10 am.

Jimmie Johnson's 2011 season review

Jimmie Johnson (48) drives through turn four during the Samsung Mobile 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Jimmie Johnson's 2011 chassis is the only one that does not have its original Lowe’s design. Johnson raced with the chassis seven times but crashed badly during the Charlotte Motor Speedway with 17 laps left, which dropped him to eighth in the standings after finishing 34th.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had only won five titles in 2011 and said after the crash:

"We just have to go racing, that is all there is to it. There are five races left and right now all we have are those five races. Definitely not the night we wanted. This is not going to help us win a sixth championship. [I] promise you, this team and myself, we won't quit. We will go for every point we can from here on out and hopefully we are still champions at the end of the year." [via jacksonville.com]

Johnson won only two races that year at the Aaron's 499 in Talladega, where he narrowly beat Clint Bowyer by just 0.002 seconds, and the Hollywood Casino 400. He started with a crash at the first points race in Daytona and took third at the second race at Phoenix International Raceway in Arizona. He finished the season sixth in points and ended his championship streak since 2006.

Stewart Haas Racing's Tony Stewart won his third title in 2011. He was the first driver and owner to win the championship since Alan Kulwicki in 1992.

