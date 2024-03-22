Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft joked about Josh Berry's outing in the Bristol Cup Series race.

Denny Hamlin proved his short-track racing prowess again by winning the Bristol Cup Series race. He was joined by Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski on the podium places respectively.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tyler Reddick, and the rest of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast (DBC) broke down an entertaining Bristol race. The short-track race was dominated by tire-wear issues even before it began. After running the race on dirt last year, NASCAR decided to race on concrete again.

Experience was the essence at the Bristol race as the top-3 drivers on the podium were all aged above 40. Dale Jr. and others discussed how his 'adopted son' Josh Berry (as quoted by Kraft) fared.

Dale said:

"That last run, trying to get himself back one lap down, he was kinda in a bad spot."

He also expressed his surprise after Josh Berry pushed and took the lead at one stage.

Freddie Kraft then added:

"What an idiot!"

Josh Berry finished 12th in his Stewart-Haas Racing #4 car.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run at Bristol Xfinity race in September

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced today that he will run in September's Bristol Xfinity Series race. The JR Motorsports owner came tantalizingly close last year and is poised to try his luck again this season.

The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) by JR Motorsports. It also announced a multi-year partnership extension with America's number-selling mayonnaise brand.

The announcement on the JRM website reads:

"JR Motorsports and Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, the number one selling mayonnaise brand, announced today a multi-year extension on their partnership that will carry through the conclusion of the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which will mark the 18th-consecutive year that the two organizations have been paired together."

It reads further:

"In addition to the landmark renewal, JRM today confirmed that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his return to Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 20, for his annual NXS event behind the wheel of the Hellmann’s-branded No. 88 Chevrolet, while full-time driver Justin Allgaier will showcase a Hellmann’s primary scheme in six races with the No. 7 team during the 2024 season."

The two-time Daytona 500 winner announced his retirement from full-time racing back in 2017. However, he has continued to race in select races from time to time. The NASCAR Hall-of-Famer last raced in NASCAR at Miami-Homestead, finishing an impressive P5 in that Xfinity race.

