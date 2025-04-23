“What a joke of a series”: Fans react as NASCAR announces controversial tweaks to $1M prize awarding All-Star Race

NASCAR announced controversial tweaks to the 2025 All-Star Race format at North Wilkesboro Speedway, introducing a 'promoter caution' this year. The updated format for the $1 million showdown was met with criticism from fans, who opposed the new caution rules implemented for the event.

Ad

The 2025 All-Star Race weekend kicks off with a revised qualifying format, which includes both All-Star and Open teams in the Pit Crew Challenge during a three-lap qualifying effort. A new 'Manufacturer Showdown' has also been introduced, featuring a select group of Toyota, Chevrolet and Ford drivers in the main race.

The third edition of the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro has been extended to 250 laps, with a competition break scheduled at or near the 100-lap mark. The most controversial change is the introduction of a 'promoter’s caution' — a single caution period that can be thrown between laps 101 and 220, but it cannot be used if a natural caution occurs after Lap 200. This was shared by Bob Pockrass on X as he wrote:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR fans criticized the format for the 2025 All-Star Race, with the 'promoter’s caution' drawing comparisons to the phantom debris cautions that were thrown before stage racing was introduced. Infuriated by the new format, an X user wrote:

"What a joke of a series 😂"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another X user suggested that the sanctioning body should have used the All-Star Race weekend as a test bed to improve the Gen-7 car on short tracks, rather than making controversial changes to the format.

"You guys are more concerned about adding dumb sh*t to the All-Star race then fixing the next GEN car at short tracks," the comment read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few other reactions to the new format for the 2025 All-Star race.

"I mean let’s be honest nascar been doing “promoter cautions” for years," a NASCAR fan cheekily suggested, possibly referring to phantom cautions.

"Just call it a debris caution like they’ve been doing forever 🤣" another fan wrote on X.

"How about a full green flag race with 1000 hp" an X user suggested.

Ad

"promoter caution 💀 how about we just fix the short track package" another X user wrote.

The All-Star Race weekend is scheduled for May 16-18 and will mark the final race on the Fox broadcast schedule for the 2025 season.

NASCAR executive expands on 'Manufacturer Showdown' in the All-Star Race

The All-Star Race includes a 'Manufacturer Showdown,' which puts the spotlight on Chevy, Ford and Toyota during the race. It features all drivers from the least represented manufacturer in the All-Star Race, along with an equal number of drivers from the other two automakers, selected based on their grid positions.

Ad

These groups of drivers represent their automaker in the All-Star Race, and the manufacturer with the lowest combined total of final results will be declared the winner. In the event of a tie, the automaker with the best-finishing driver within the group will be awarded the win.

NASCAR's Executive Vice President, John Probst, elaborated on the new competition between the automakers as he said (via NASCAR):

"The NASCAR All-Star Race continues to evolve as one of the most fun and innovative events on our calendar... The introduction of the Manufacturer Showdown brings a new layer of intensity and pride for our OEM partners, and fans can expect even more strategy, teamwork and drama on race day."

The All-Star Race weekend begins with Practice and Qualifying on Friday (May 16). The Truck race and Heat races are scheduled on Saturday followed by the Open Race and the All-Star Race on Sunday (May 18), on FS1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More