“What a joke of a series”: Fans react as NASCAR announces controversial tweaks to $1M prize awarding All-Star Race

NASCAR announced controversial tweaks to the 2025 All-Star Race format at North Wilkesboro Speedway, introducing a 'promoter caution' this year. The updated format for the $1 million showdown was met with criticism from fans, who opposed the new caution rules implemented for the event.
The 2025 All-Star Race weekend kicks off with a revised qualifying format, which includes both All-Star and Open teams in the Pit Crew Challenge during a three-lap qualifying effort. A new 'Manufacturer Showdown' has also been introduced, featuring a select group of Toyota, Chevrolet and Ford drivers in the main race.
The third edition of the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro has been extended to 250 laps, with a competition break scheduled at or near the 100-lap mark. The most controversial change is the introduction of a 'promoter’s caution' — a single caution period that can be thrown between laps 101 and 220, but it cannot be used if a natural caution occurs after Lap 200. This was shared by Bob Pockrass on X as he wrote:
NASCAR fans criticized the format for the 2025 All-Star Race, with the 'promoter’s caution' drawing comparisons to the phantom debris cautions that were thrown before stage racing was introduced. Infuriated by the new format, an X user wrote:
"What a joke of a series 😂"
Another X user suggested that the sanctioning body should have used the All-Star Race weekend as a test bed to improve the Gen-7 car on short tracks, rather than making controversial changes to the format.
"You guys are more concerned about adding dumb sh*t to the All-Star race then fixing the next GEN car at short tracks," the comment read.
Here are a few other reactions to the new format for the 2025 All-Star race.
"I mean let’s be honest nascar been doing “promoter cautions” for years," a NASCAR fan cheekily suggested, possibly referring to phantom cautions.
"Just call it a debris caution like they’ve been doing forever 🤣" another fan wrote on X.
"How about a full green flag race with 1000 hp" an X user suggested.
"promoter caution 💀 how about we just fix the short track package" another X user wrote.
The All-Star Race weekend is scheduled for May 16-18 and will mark the final race on the Fox broadcast schedule for the 2025 season.
NASCAR executive expands on 'Manufacturer Showdown' in the All-Star Race
The All-Star Race includes a 'Manufacturer Showdown,' which puts the spotlight on Chevy, Ford and Toyota during the race. It features all drivers from the least represented manufacturer in the All-Star Race, along with an equal number of drivers from the other two automakers, selected based on their grid positions.
These groups of drivers represent their automaker in the All-Star Race, and the manufacturer with the lowest combined total of final results will be declared the winner. In the event of a tie, the automaker with the best-finishing driver within the group will be awarded the win.
NASCAR's Executive Vice President, John Probst, elaborated on the new competition between the automakers as he said (via NASCAR):
"The NASCAR All-Star Race continues to evolve as one of the most fun and innovative events on our calendar... The introduction of the Manufacturer Showdown brings a new layer of intensity and pride for our OEM partners, and fans can expect even more strategy, teamwork and drama on race day."
The All-Star Race weekend begins with Practice and Qualifying on Friday (May 16). The Truck race and Heat races are scheduled on Saturday followed by the Open Race and the All-Star Race on Sunday (May 18), on FS1.