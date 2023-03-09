What is the 'key' to good racing at Phoenix? Kyle Busch gives his insight

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch seems to be in the groove with his new team this year right away. The 37-year-old's prowess behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is as good as the sport has seen from him over the years.

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the arid deserts of Arizona to round up the West Swing Races this weekend, with the first visit of the year to Phoenix Raceway. The 312-lap-long race will be crucial for anyone hoping to make the cut for this year's championship.

The 1-mile-long track holds a special place in the calendar as it plays host to the championship decider in the fall as well. Data gathered over this weekend is crucial for teams and drivers down the line.

United Rentals Work United 500 and the #8 crew's strategy going to the Avondale, Arizona track seems to be geared towards raw mechanical grip. This is evident through Kyle Busch's remarks on what works best on the oval track. The Las Vegas, Nevada native elaborated:

“I would say the key to running well at Phoenix is just having grip. Obviously being able to roll the center of the corner. If you can have really good grip in your car where the car turns in the middle of the corner and then you can get the throttle down on exit, that’s hugely important because that just makes up all your lap time."

Kyle Busch has a good record at the Phoenix Raceway, with the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver claiming 10 Busch Light Pole Awards at the track. He also has 17 top-5 finishes and 20 top-10 finishes to his name at this venue. United Rentals Work United 500 goes live this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.

Kyle Busch speaks about Chase Elliott's snowboarding accident and how NASCAR drivers should be able to 'live life'

In light of Chase Elliott's recent snowboarding accident that resulted in him being out for a minimum of six weeks, Kyle Busch has spoken out. He believes that such incidents should be normalized in the sport.

On his recent visit to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Busch spoke about how drivers also have a life outside NASCAR:

"We all are human and we all should be able to live life and not just be locked in a room with bubble wrap, trying to be a NASCAR driver."

It's hard to disagree with Busch and Elliott's team also pointed out that snowboarding is not an activity that was new to the injured driver. Like other sportspeople, race car drivers also need to clear their head and have some fun.

Watch Kyle Busch try and make another trip to Victory Lane this Sunday during United Rentals Work United 500.

