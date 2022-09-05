What did Kyle Larson say to get kicked out of racing?

Few have a comeback story as great as Kyle Larson did in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Elk Grove, California native, who drives the #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, clinched the 2021 championship after having to sit on the sidelines for half of the 2020 season.

The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic saw the racing community embrace online sim-racing platforms such as iRacing and Assetto Corsa as a means for entertainment during the worldwide lockdowns. During this period, Larson was seen at an online iRacing event using the N-word while chatting to his fellow racers, which resulted in his suspension from Joe Gibbs Racing midway through the 2020 season. The now 30-year-old was seen performing a microphone check with his spotter while the race was being streamed live, and said:

"You can't hear me? N***a"

The resulting backlash from the governing body and his team resulted in his immediate suspension from driving the #42 car at JGR along with scheduled sensitivity training. Kyle Larson was also suspended by almost every major sponsor who supported the driver in his Cup Series career, with immediate effect. McDonald's, Chevrolet, and Capital One Bank are the most notable ones on this list. Larson went on to issue an apology after the fiasco on his official Twitter handle and said:

"I just want to say I'm sorry. Last night, I made a mistake and said the word that should never ever be said. There's no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. That's just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, friends, partners, NASCAR community, and especially the African American community."

After putting the whole incident behind him and missing half of the 2020 Cup Series season, Kyle Larson made his comeback with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. He went on to win the championship that year with a record 10 wins to his name throughout the season.

Kyle Larson finishes P12 in NASCAR Playoffs race at Darlington Raceway

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson did not have the smoothest of races in the playoffs season's first race at 'The Lady in Black'. The Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway saw the Hendrick Motorsports driver struggle with a spin during the race as well as technical issues with his car.

The hood on the #5 hendrickcars.com Chevy was seen coming up, which also caused an untimely pitstop for Larson. He ultimately finished in P12 after a race full of attrition.

