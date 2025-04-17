What Kyle Petty said about Joey Logano addressing concern over performance

Kyle Petty expressed his views on Joey Logano's not-so-impressive performance in the NASCAR Cup Series season so far. The former NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano, has finished only once in the top ten in the nine races this season. Addressing this, Kyle Petty expressed that he does not feel this is a concerning issue.

Kyle Petty on NASCAR Daily (Image via YouTube)

Kyle Petty said on NASCAR Daily via YouTube:

"I don't see this as a concern because I see Ryan running great, I see Blaney running great, and we have seen glimpses with Joey. Let's go back to Daytona, Atlanta, and some of the early races, We saw something in this car."

He praised Logano and said that he is not worried about the driver, and called him one of the greatest racing drivers to have ever driven a race car. He also appreciated Logano's ability to get back up after a bad performance.

Kyle Petty said on NASCAR Daily via YouTube

"Joey Logano will go back in history as one of the greatest ever race car drivers to have sat in the car, he is focused, determined, and he does not let bad weeks like this get in his head, he goes to the racetrack next week with a clean slate, he's ready to go again"

Joey Logano with media at Darlington- Source: Imagn

Logano drives the No. 22 car for Team Penske. The 34-year-old driver is currently ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series season so far.

Joey Logano is set to be inducted into the Walk of Fame at Talladega Superspeedway

The Connecticut-based NASCAR Cup Series driver, Joey Logano to be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame. This marks a key point in Logano's career in NASCAR, as he is set to join the list of esteemed former NASCAR drivers.

NASCAR: GEICO 500 - Source: Imagn

"Joey is no stranger to visiting victory lane at Talladega and his continued success has earned him a well-deserved spot among NASCAR’s greatest in the Talladega Walk of Fame," said Brian Crichton, Talladega Superspeedway president

Talladega City Council President James E. Spratlin will also be honored in the ceremony for his role in establishing the Walk of Fame and the Davey Allison Memorial Park.

Logano has had three career Cup Series wins at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2015, 2016, and 2018, respectively. He would hope to make this his fourth win at the track in the upcoming Jack Link's 500 race weekend.

His teammate, Ryan Blaney, was inducted into the Walk of Fame in 2023.

Previous inductees include NASCAR Hall of Famers like Red Farmer, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, and Richard Petty.

