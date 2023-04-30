"What if it was the left side?": Kyle Busch worried for drivers safety after Sunday’s incident between Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece

While Kyle Busch scored his second win of the season at Talladega, the field behind him witnessed some high-profile crashes. The #8 driver managed to navigate the chaos, but Ryan Preece couldn't do the same as he crashed into Kyle Larson in a horrific accident.

Both Larson and Preece weren't at fault as both were just passengers when the former spun back into the track. This resulted in the #41 driver slamming into the right side door of the #5 Chevrolet. The impact was so violent that the #5 car's right side was completely wrecked.

It was this incident that concerned Kyle Busch. The veteran driver gave his opinion on the incident and drivers' safety in a press conference at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday. He said:

"Yeah, I am no scientist, but you see the concern with the severity of the damage on the right side of the 5. And you can only wonder, what if it was the left side? Right? So that is a huge issue, but the bigger matter is what created the damage, you know?"

"And that is the other car didn't sustain much damage. So, looking at the 41 and seeing some of the stuff on that car, it was a brick getting rammed into a stick of butter. You know? It's just going to smash it if it's built too stiff."

While Preece's Ford sustained front-end damage, the right side door of Larson's car was torn open. The door bars on the right side were bent, unable to withstand the forces. The sight of Larson's Chevrolet raised concerns as NASCAR took both cars to R&D Center for further evaluation.

This is frightening Well…I guess we would’ve been mourning the death of Kyle Larson right now if he was facing Preece with the drivers side instead?This is frightening https://t.co/xB1SzxX5V8

Neither driver sustained any injuries as they were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Kyle Busch leaves no margins for error concerning safety while racing

Kyle Busch believes in the adage 'safety first' as he is very much concerned about safety while racing in any series. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver left no scope for error while setting up his car.

The two-time Cup Series champion said:

"Yeah, you know, safety first, right? That is always my biggest thing is to make sure my seats are right, and they are mounted right and are in the position that I want them in."

The 37-year-old is very much concerned for his son Brexton's safety, who races in the junior sprint racing category. Speaking about his son, Kyle Busch added:

"The seats that we buy for Brexton are safe and secure and good seats. Depending on what vehicle we are in, we will go to the lengths of lightening the seats and go to a point of where we feel comfortable."

While admitting that driver safety has improved over the years, Kyle Busch also added that such natural occurrences can never be trumped.

