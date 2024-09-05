What is the maximum number of pit stops allowed in a typical NASCAR race?

The dynamic NASCAR races are held over different kinds of racetracks that involve a fluid number of pit stops. Moreover, the teams strategically schedule their pit stops depending on the race strategies.

The pit stops are a pause during the race in coordination with the drivers and the crew chiefs to change tires, refuel, or make any necessary but small adjustments to their cars. These synchronized routines are performed on the teams' dedicated pit boxes by a team of six crew members assigned to their tasks. Ranging from 10 to 14 seconds, these choreographed pit stops serve as a crucial factor in determining the results of the race.

The NASCAR pit stops and their strategies are well devised beforehand, depending upon the tracks. Tracks such as road courses require a minimum of two pit stops, as these tracks are less fuel- and tire-concentrated than the banked oval tracks. Let's take a look at the number of pit stops made during the high-octane NASCAR race determined by the track type:

#1 Oval Tracks (4-6 pit stops)

These types of tracks are where most of NASCAR racing is done. Drivers driving their high-speed stock cars with a constant left turn on the banked circuit impact fuel consumption and tire wear heavily.

The teams pit their cars four to six times, depending upon their strategy. Moreover, caution also allows the driver to make a pit stop, thus making necessary changes. Oval circuits use the maximum number of pit stops than other track types.

#2 Short Tracks ( 2 pit stops )

The frequency of pit stops on short tracks like Bristol Motor Speedway, which was previously one of the dirt tracks, and Martinsville Speedway, which started out as a dirt track, happens twice during the stage break. A team also pits if any specific incident has affected the car and can be sought out.

If a team decides not to pit, they get the upper hand on the restarts. The car gets a three-minute window devised according to the time required to fill the fuel.

#3 Road Course ( 2-3 pit stops )

With less strain on the throttle and the circuit spread out flat, there is less pressure on the fuel consumption and the wear of tires. Tires last longer as drivers don't race at 200 mph like the ovals, which helps in the fuel mileage.

The expected pit stops on road courses range from two to three. However, NASCAR involves plenty of uncertainty and cautions that vary the number of pit stops. More importantly, it comes down to strategically planning the right time to pit.

