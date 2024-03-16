What medical condition does Kyle Larson’s daughter Audrey Larson suffer from?

Kyle Larson revealed in 2022 that his daughter, Audrey suffers from alopecia; a condition that leads to hair loss and pattern baldness.

Larson was not public about his daughter's medical condition until 2022. In his social media posts, Audrey was sometimes seen wearing a hat or covering her head. He revealed that this was done because the family was unaware of the condition she was going through. Doctors, as he further mentioned, had not diagnosed it.

Although Audrey Larson showed early effects of alopecia when she was 18 months old, it took the Larson family quite some time to get the diagnosis done. Furthermore, Kyle Larson did not put it out publically, but the fear of fans making incorrect assumptions about Audrey compelled Kyle to post about it. While speaking to TobyChristie.com, he said:

"I would stress about it and be very emotional about it because as much as I knew nothing really bad was happening to her, it was just hair that was being lost, people would look at you and stare at you and ask, ‘Why does she always have a hat on her head?’"

Kyle Larson took to Instagram in 2022 to reveal his daughter's medical condition to the public for the first time.

Kyle Larson opines on the NASCAR engine debate

The cars in NASCAR currently run on 650 horsepower, but with the Next Gen cars, a debate has emerged between the drivers and the authorities. While drivers like Kyle Larson are pushing for cars to have more power, NASCAR remains against it. It was mentioned that the issue that is not faced with these cars might appear if the horsepower is increased.

Larson stated that the current engines are capable of being upgraded to deliver more power without much-added costs. Speaking on the Dale Jr Download podcast, he said:

"All these engine builders and teams are saying it’s not going to be, it’s not going to cost any different to do it. I’ve heard our Scotty Maxim say the same thing, he’s like ‘Dude we can bring 1000 horsepower next week and it not be more.’"

"They’re literally taking the engine that I won with at Vegas and making it a 1000-horsepower engine to put in one of Rick’s personal cars that they’re building right now. So, they can do it.”

Heading into the Food City 500 later this week, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is currently sitting in second place in the championship behind Ryan Blaney.