What medical condition does NASCAR driver Natalie Decker have?

NASCAR driver Natalie Decker's journey to the higher echelons of stock car racing is nothing less than inspiring as she has been battling rheumatoid arthritis (RA) from a very young age.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder, which affects the lining of the joints in the skeletal system. It causes painful swelling that can result in bone erosion and causes the body’s immune system to attack its tissue and in serious cases, its internal organs.

Sharing her story on Arthritis.org, Decker wrote that she was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA) at the age of two and began a high dosage of chemo drugs once a week for over a decade. She recalls that the drugs gave her headaches and left her feeling sick and nauseous all the time. At the age of 12, Decker went into remission and got off the medication.

Natalie Decker's involvement in various sports as a child left her pediatricians baffled, as she aspired to become a NASCAR driver against all the odds.

NASCAR Xfinity driver Natalie Decker

As she continued to make her way through the ranks of the junior racing categories, Decker came out of remission not long ago. She admits the pain and stiffness caused by the disease were "significantly" worse than when she was first diagnosed with the disease.

Speaking to Skyboat.org, Decker revealed that the RA affects all her joints and also causes her eyes to become dry. She admitted that racing over a long period could also be painful. Working around her disease, Decker is required to maintain physical activity throughout the day that involves training for NASCAR.

Natalie Decker shares the driving force behind her decision to become a racing driver

Natalie Decker once revealed that it was her father Chuck Decker, who inspired her to pursue a career in NASCAR. Her father was a snowmobile racer and won the 1987 World Championship Derby race at Eagle River.

“My dad raced and I look up to him so much, and I always ask him questions about racing, business, and life that will help me in my career. Even though he did snowmobile racing, it’s still the same thing,” she was quoted as saying by Skyboat.org.

Despite having spent her childhood surrounded by snowmobile racers, Decker gravitated towards NASCAR after watching the stock car series every weekend with her father.

Natalie Decker looks up to former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr, as she admires his driving style. She was a part of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity event in 2015.

Decker continues to make waves in the NASCAR garage, with her story inspiring the next generation of racing drivers.