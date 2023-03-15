What did NASCAR announcer Mike Joy say?

FOX NASCAR announcer Mike Joy made a witty comment about the 'keyboard warriors' during Sunday's Cup Series race in Phoenix.

With 85 laps to go, the broadcasting network took its final full-screen commercial break from the race, before which Joy made his announcement to the critics.

He said:

"Now for all the keyboard warriors, I’m going to do this in words of one syllable. The last green flag full-screen break of this race comes right now."

Fans have always criticized the number of ads and full-screen commercials that prevent viewers from watching the race. With the announcement, Joy ensured the critics got a fair warning before the ad break.

On Saturday, Mike Joy was questioned via Twitter if FOX could reduce the number of full-screen ads. He replied that the company would run out of business, considering the amount paid for rights fees and production costs.

He said:

"It worked then but not now. We'd be out of business after two races. Nascar charges TV nearly $25M per race in rights fees. Add production costs and it takes a lot of commercials each week to try to break even."

NASCAR legend announces his 2023 schedule

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has added Circuit of the Americas (March 26) and Coca-Cola 600 (May 28) to his 2023 schedule.

The Legacy Motor Club owner/driver will pilot the #84 Chevrolet Camaro, with Club Wyndham as the primary sponsor. Johnson joins a star-studded entry list for the COTA race. The road course race also has two F1 champions, Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen, and IMSA SportsCar driver Jordan Taylor entering the event.

Johnson revealed that COTA was on his bucket list, as he has never driven there. He said:

"COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time. But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule – and it wasn’t – and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left."

"I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement."

Johnson added that the Coke 600 was also on his bucket list, a track where he is eager to drive the Next-gen car. He has also confirmed his entry for NASCAR's inaugural Chicago Street Course on July 2.

