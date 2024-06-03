What does NASCAR do with old or wrecked cars? Insights into post-race vehicle handling

Throughout the year, NASCAR witnesses collisions and wrecks at practically every event. Every decision behind a car's design is taken after careful consideration to enhance its speed, performance and durability and yet, they are not immune to accidents.

The reasons can range from mechanical issues to drivers colliding, which damages the vehicles by nature.

NASCAR has a set of rules and regulations for the disposal of wrecked cars in order to ensure the safety of the environment, and the safety of the drivers. These regulations might feel like a tip of the hat to environmentalists, but they are also good for business.

Wrecked race cars go through a systematic process that promotes little to no waste. Cars with minimal damage are often sent for repairs so that they are competition-ready before the next race week. Mechanical parts like suspensions and body panels fall into this category. Race cars with moderate damage are sent for salvaging parts that can be used in further repairs. Parts such as the transmission, the engine, and other major components are ones that can be salvaged. However, the parts of the car that are beyond repair, are disposed of and recycled by following NASCAR's rules and regulations of disposal.

If a race car is completely damaged, it is stripped of all its parts and then sent for reycing. The intention is to ensure that nothing goes to waste. Teams generally buy the scrap metal back and use it to build a new race car.

NASCAR Heritage and Crash Analysis

Additionally, race cars that have been decommissioned can be preserved as memorabilia if they carry historical significance. They can be put on display at the NASCAR Headquarter, team offices, or can be used for promotional reasons. Cup Series race cars often find themselves at auctions and eventually, become a part of historical car collections across the globe.

Race teams retain race cars involved in incidents that raise concerns about the safety of the drivers so that NASCAR officials can examine them. The goal of doing this is to increase protection. These inspections and safety meetings lead to updates in the regulations and guidelines, which all teams have to adhere to, for the well-being of the driver.

Overall, NASCAR makes sure that no part of a wrecked car goes to waste. If it does not return to the tracks, it revitalizes recently constructed facilities like skate parks and public playgrounds.

To the naked eye, a wrecked car gives the idea that it will never see the speedways again, but through NASCAR's regulations, a part of them will always be racing.