What is NASCAR’s choose rule and how does work?

NASCAR is all about fast cars and talented drivers, but the recent rules changes have brought strategy into the mix. With the "choose rule", NASCAR tries to make race strategy an important factor that could help a driver win a race.

The "choose rule" allows each driver to pick one lane during a restart. Drivers split from a single file into two, just one lap before the race restarts. The rule applies after a restart due to caution or stage break.

On a restart, drivers line up in a single file in the running order decided by race control, behind the pace car. Prior to the last lap before the green flag, the drivers chose either the top or the bottom lane depending on where they believe the advantage lies.

Drivers have to choose a lane before they cross the "choose cone". The V-shaped divider is marked on the track in orange paint. If the drivers fail to choose the lane before the cone, or change lanes later, they receive a position penalty. Drivers must ensure they don't touch the brightly painted V-mark to avoid penalties.

Higher-ranked cars get the opportunity to choose between any lane. The decision depends on the amount of grip available in each lane. The lower-ranked drivers either choose to stay behind the higher-ranked cars in the grippier lane or drive beside them hoping to make a move later. The latter option has a higher risk-to-reward ratio, which drivers are all up for.

The advantageous lane keeps switching between different tracks. Changing track conditions in a race changes the optimal lane at different stages of the race.

The rule aims to make race restarts much more engaging. The decision becomes more intriguing when two teammates running behind one another have to choose a lane. The choices of lead cars and the reactions of trailing cars make the sport more riveting, setting up intense battles.

When did NASCAR introduce the choose rule?

NASCAR introduced the "choose rule" at Michigan Speedway on August 8, 2020. The rule was implemented in all three top categories of stock car racing.

Until the 2023 season, the rule was applied on all oval tracks except Superspeedways and road courses. NASCAR introduced the rule to Superspeedways at the Daytona 500 this year. Dirt races will also implement the rule this year.

NASCAR has also announced the introduction of the "choose rule" on road courses this year, beginning at the Circuit of the Americas.

The lower categories of stock car racing have been following the rules for quite some time now. Upon its introduction to the higher echelons of NASCAR, drivers were optimistic about the changes. Fans loved the jeopardy the rule brings to restarts, seeing brave choices getting rewarded or punished.

