What NASCAR’s Elton Sawyer said on the possibility of ‘increasing horsepower’ in Cup cars

NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer, has opened up about the ongoing discussions on increasing the horsepower of the Cup Series vehicles. Sawyer, appearing on a radio show, revealed that the stock car racing association is constantly discussing the matter. The debate around the increase in the horsepower of the NextGen vehicles has been going on for a while, but with this latest update, it seems that the sport has been making serious considerations based on the feedback of drivers and pundits.

Sawyer, appearing on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Show's The Morning Drive, spoke about the association's inner workings, which were reported by the co-host of the show, Mike Bagley, on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"NASCAR SVP of Competition Elton Sawyer just said on #TMDNASCAR... increasing the horsepower on Cup cars is on the table and is being discussed daily."

Currently, NASCAR Cup Series vehicles run on 670 horsepower, but there has been an outcry from drivers and analysts to get that number up. In March of last year, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, speaking on his podcast, Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, also shared his thoughts regarding increasing the horsepower of the Cup vehicles.

"I still think it's got to have more than 1,000 horsepower," Harvick said.

His thoughts were echoed by three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who also explained that having more power would make the racing more exciting.

"We want more power," Logano said. "It increases tire wear. It makes the track wider. And it's more badass." [via Fox Sports]

While Sawyer has now shared that discussions are ongoing regarding the increase of horsepower, in 2024, NASCAR's Chief Racing Development Officer, John Probst, explained that with the increase in power comes an increase in costs, along with his belief that it would make the competition less exciting.

"If you add the horsepower, you add the cost, then you see if it is better," Probst said. "There's no guarantee you get there, and it would be any better. And I think there's some evidence that shows as we add horsepower, they run further apart."

The current power of the engine is lower than the previous generation's vehicle, which used to produce up to 750 horsepower.

Fans react to NASCAR SVP's reveal of increased horsepower

Taking to the comments section of Mike Bagley's X post reporting on the NASCAR SVP of Competition's disclosure of the association's discussions of increasing the horsepower of the NextGen vehicles, fans were split between the decision being a good one or if it was necessary to do so.

"Then. 👏 Why. 👏 Hasn’t. 👏 It. 👏Happened. 👏 Yet. 👏"

"Stop discussing and just do it. Especially at the short tracks," a fan wrote.

"They’ve also said months ago the change to 750 could happen over night yet we still are waiting. But the fact they are admitting it’s still on the table I’ll consider a win," another said.

On the other side, some fans felt that just increasing the horsepower of the vehicle wouldn't be enough.

"Not needed. What was wrong with sundays race? I feel like fans have a pre-conceived notion that’s it’s the fix all. What’s going to happen to the aerodynamics? The physical handling? It’ll change it. Might ruin what we have which is great. Sorry. But it’s not heat everyone"

"It takes more than HP to fix this s**t," a fan said.

"HP isn’t fixing the air problem, just allows the trailing car to recover their momentum a little quicker," another replied.

It is highly unlikely that the stock car racing association will be making any changes during the current season.

