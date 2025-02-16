What is NASCAR’s pre-race schedule ahead of the Daytona 500? All you need to know

NASCAR is set to kick off its 2025 Cup Series season with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 this Sunday, February 16. Excitement is building for The Great American Race, with the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump, expected to make an appearance along with celebrities such as Pitbull and Anthony Mackie.

Race day kicks off with the return of defending winner William Byron’s 2024 Daytona 500-winning car from the museum at 11:15 a.m. (all times in ET). Pitbull, who recently parted ways with Trackhouse Racing, will take center stage for the pre-race concert at 12:15 p.m., electrifying the infield with a 30-minute performance.

Driver introductions will begin at 12:50 p.m., followed by the National Anthem, performed by Air Force Technical Sergeant Adrienne Kling, and the highly anticipated flyover.

Actor Anthony Mackie, known for his role as Captain America, will deliver the "most famous words in motorsports," giving the command to start engines for the 67th running of the Daytona 500.

The green flag for the 500-mile race will drop at 2:00 p.m., with three stages consisting of 65-65-70 laps.

Here is the full schedule for the event ( via Jeff Gluck on X):

11:15 a.m. ET: William Byron's 2024 car is returned

12:15 p.m. ET: Pitbull concert (30 minutes)

12:50 p.m. ET: Driver intros begin

1:33 p.m. ET: National anthem sung by Air Force Technical Sergeant Adrienne Kling; flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds

1:45 p.m. ET: Command to fire engines by Captain America's Anthony Mackie; Thunderbirds perform a nine-minute air show

2 p.m. ET: Green flag for the 67th running of the Daytona 500

There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m., with high winds. For the rest of the evening, the rain threat decreases to 10%-30%.

Catch all the action live on FOX and MRN.

NASCAR Insider updates Daytona 500 starting lineup and predicts favorite

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe and Penske driver Austin Cindric will lead the field to the green flag for the Daytona 500. Duel winners, Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones will line up behind them, followed by defending winners William Byron and Chris Buescher.

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass reported that Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Justin Haley, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, and Trackhouse Racing drivers Shane van Gisbergen, Helio Castroneves, and Daniel Saurez will drop to the rear for switching to backup cars.

Pockrass picked Keselowski to win the 2025 Daytona 500, who will be making his 16th start in the Great American Race this Sunday. The #6 RFK Racing driver has led the most laps in the 2022 and '23 editions of the race, with a 3rd place-best finish in 2013.

Pockrass picked last year's runner-up Bowman, Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace to finish in the top-5. He chose Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger as his longshot pick for the victory.

