What NASCAR said on the death of Dr. Jerry Petty

NASCAR announced the passing of its long-time doctor, Dr. Jerry Petty, at the age of 89. The sanctioning body extended its condolences and highlighted Dr. Petty's impact on the sport, as he started looking after the drivers even before the modern era began.
Dr. Petty, who graduated from the University of North Carolina Medical School in 1960, started working with NASCAR in 1968, a time when Richard Petty had only two of his seven championships. A founding partner of Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine, Petty is considered a national leader in neurosurgery.
Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared the stock car racing league's statement on the passing of Dr. Jerry Petty on X.
"For more than five decades, Dr. Jerry Petty was a constant and caring figure within the NASCAR garage, lending his immense medical knowledge and skills to treat competitors every single week," the post reads.
"His personal touch made him a trusted figure, one who dedicated his life to caring for others. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Petty."
Throughout Dr. Jerry Petty's NASCAR career, the late neurogeon and consultant was awarded multiple accolades, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also received the Bill France NASCAR Award of Excellence in 2006 for his contributions to the safety of the sport.
Notably, Dr. Petty treated Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2012 following a multi-crash at Talladega Superspeedway, where Tony Stewart's #14 Chevrolet flew off the track on the final lap. He cleared the veteran Cup driver at Martinsville Speedway after missing two races due to concussions.
"It was the god's worst": NASCAR legend recalls Dr. Jerry Petty's diagnosis on him after 1991 wreck
NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace also paid tribute to Dr. Jerry Petty. He recalled getting a 'positional vertigo' diagnosis from the late doctor in 1991 after wrecking at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which he considered the worst.
In an X post, now 61-year-old Missouri native said:
"My prayers to Dr. Jerry Petty's family."
"In 1991, I lost the @NASCAR_Xfinity Championship after wrecking at @NHMS (New Hampshire Motor Speedway). Dr. Petty diagnosed me with a 'positional vertigo'... It was the god's worst 🥴," he added.
Driving the #36 Pontiac, Kenny Wallace crashed in the 1991 Chevy Dealers of New England with about 30 laps remaining. He had to be assisted out of his car before limping to the on-track ambulance due to the severity of the accident.
He remembered Dr. Jerry Petty treating him after the crash amid his championship run in the second-tier series. His brother, Rusty Wallace, filled in for him in the following race at Rockingham Speedway, but Bobby Labonte took the championship at the end of the season.
Kenny Wallace may not have won a championship, but he earned nine career victories in the second-tier series. The 1984 Busch Series Rookie of the Year awardee has over 900 starts in NASCAR's top three divisions, scoring six top-five and 27 top-10 finishes at the Cup level.
Wallace retired from full-time competition in 2015. His final series start was at Iowa Speedway with the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.