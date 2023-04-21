Chase Elliott races in the NASCAR Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He also features in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing on a part-time basis.

Elliott won the NASCAR Nationwide Series championship in 2014, becoming the series' youngest winner and the first rookie to do so.

There is little information in the public domain about his earnings or assets. He most likely made the majority of his income through his NASCAR victories and sponsorship deals as a top driver. Aside from the All-Star race, NASCAR has not revealed the prize money for its races.

According to Forbes, Chase Elliott made $10.2 million in 2020, with $8 million coming from his salary and earnings and another $2.2 million from sponsorships.

Also according to Forbes, Elliott sold the most licensed products of any driver in 2020. In addition, he won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, becoming the third-youngest driver to do so.

The 27-year-old racer drove the same No. 9 Chevrolet that his father, Bill Elliott, used for most of his career while representing Hendrick Motorsports.

Chase Elliott won his first Cup Series title in 2020, his fifth full season in the series, after winning the season's fifth race at Phoenix Raceway.

He has 18 Cup Series victories as of 2023, with a win in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. From 2018 through 2021, Elliott was named the Cup Series' Most Popular Driver. The American driver has been on television shows such as CMT's The Dude Perfect Show.

Elliott has several sponsors. His principal sponsor is UniFirst. According to other sources, other sponsors include NAPA, Chevrolet, Mountain Dew, Bosch, and Siemens.

Chase Elliott prioritizes victories above points

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott will not be concerned with the NASCAR Cup Series points standings for the remainder of the regular season. The reason being his knowledge that winning is what will get him into the playoffs.

However, that doesn't mean he's placing extra pressure on himself to win. He believes he owes everything to his Hendrick Motorsports team after being absent for six weeks due to an injury.

Elliott finished 10th at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, and there are 17 races - 17 chances to win - left in the regular season.

"I’m motivated to (win) just because I think we’re a deserving team to be a part of the playoffs, and I think we’re a strong enough team to make a run and race for a championship."

Elliott is now 32nd in the points standings following his comeback. NASCAR no longer requires a driver to finish in the top 30 in order to use the playoff waiver if they win a race. It's all or nothing for the 2020 series champion.

Poll : 0 votes