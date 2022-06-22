What has Pitbull got to do with NASCAR drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain?

After a week-long break, NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Nashville Superspeedway on for the Ally 400 on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. Before the race, NBC Sports asked NASCAR drivers what music gets them amped up before the race.

Each NASCAR driver mentioned a song that hyped them up before a race. Funnily enough, both Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez named songs that were sung by their boss Pitbull. Chastain mentioned "I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)" while Suarez named "Can’t Stop Us Now."

Both Trackhouse Racing drivers said that they heard songs from their boss, the GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Pitbull, to motivate themselves before a race. It must work since the drivers have bagged three victories for the team so far this season.

Improvement of Trackhouse Racing's performance in the NASCAR Cup Series

Mr. Worldwide and his deep-pocketed co-owner Justin Marks may be celebrating even more victories in the coming months because of their drivers and the diverse, brilliant teams behind them.

Daniel Suarez had a fantastic race at Sonoma Raceway, and with this, he drew everyone's attention, including Pitbull and Justin Marks'. Suarez is expected to announce a contract extension ahead of Sunday's race.

Trackhouse Racing has already picked up three wins and 15 top-ten finishes, as well as some of the year's most memorable moments.

'Watermelon Man' Ross Chastain, on the other hand, has collected two wins for the team in the 2022 season. He collected his first win at the Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas and his second at GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain will be among the 36 drivers competing for a victory at Nashville Superspeedway to make Pitbull, Justin Marks, and their team crew happy.

