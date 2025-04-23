What is a Promoter’s Caution and why it’s part of NASCAR’s 2025 All-Star Race format

The details of the NASCAR All-Star race were unveiled this morning with an interesting twist of "Promoter's Caution." The All-Star race will be hosted by the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina on May 18, and the winner will be awarded $1 million for the 0.625-mile short race.

The "Promoter's Caution" twist allows a random yellow flag at any point of the race before laps 220 of lap 250. If a Promoter's Caution has not been used till lap 200 of the 250-lap race, it will not be in play. If the promoter's caution has not been used by lap 200 and a natural caution falls after lap 200, the promoter's caution will no longer play a role.

NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway - Source: Imagn

The late NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bruton Smith, was a bombastic racetrack promoter who advocated throwing intentional cautions to bunch up the field and spice up the racing.

The optional caution has been added in an attempt to spice up what could otherwise be a boring race. The quality of short-track racing had declined immensely due to the next-gen era cars that were introduced in 2022, This has primarily happened due to the new car's low horsepower and higher downforce characteristics.

The list of drivers who have clinched spots in the 2025 All-Star race is:

William Byron, Daniel Suárez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Josh Berry, and Kyle Busch.

NASCAR needs to be careful after the Rockingham weekend's success

The Xfinity series returned to the Rockingham Speedway this weekend after years. The track last hosted a Cup race in 2004 and a Truck series race in 2013. The Attendance figures were not announced, but approximately 16,000 people attended the event on Friday, and a sold-out crowd of approximately 25,000 people attended on Saturday.

Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer - Source: Imagn

The Xfinity race turned chaotic with several late cautions and drivers facing the possibility of running out of fuel. This also brings up another question: Does Rockingham need to have Cup races?

The cost to host a cup race with the necessary safety and infrastructure requirements, fees, and other costs would run into millions. It would likely require more grandstands and a lighting facility at the track, which would lead to higher ticket prices to cover the costs in an area where many of the locals have limited discretionary income.

NASCAR had a great race and event last weekend, and to build on that, they must focus on improving the races and ensure that they do not take on more than they are equipped to handle.

