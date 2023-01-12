What is the R-word in NASCAR?

The NASCAR Cup Series, just like every other form of motorsport in the modern day and age, strives to be a place that feels welcoming for people from all walks of life. Ever since the turning point that was 2020 for the highest echelon in stock car racing, and for the world as well, NASCAR has been a place quite different from what it used to represent in the days of yore.

Along with mankind's introduction to the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 brought major cultural changes to the world with movements such as the Black Lives Matter movement that took not only the US but countries all over the world by storm. This year, NASCAR also decided to let go of one of its defining characteristics in light of a more welcoming and future-relevant approach. The banning of the Confederate Flag, which has been a symbol of the sport since its inception in the days of the prohibition, was banned from display at all stock car racing events.

Another welcome change that has come into NASCAR and society as a whole is the realization of people with special needs. Differently-abled people were long considered second graders and were used to being referred to by derogatory remarks. One such example comes in the form of the word 'retard', against which the governing body has a strict no-tolerance policy.

The R-word, as it is referred to now, is a slur aimed at people with disabilities, and comes across as derogatory. There have been a few instances of notable drivers accidentally using the word in intense situations such as while behind the wheel, and have been met with mandatory sensitivity training from the governing body as a result.

NASCAR drivers who have used the R-word in recent times

Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan and Cup Series driver Kyle Busch are two notable figures who have used the R-word recently.

Deegan was seen using the word during the live stream of an iRacing event online when a fellow competitor hit her car from behind. She later apologized for the same online.

Hailie Deegan @HailieDeegan Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch. It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There's no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans. Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch. It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There's no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans.

Kyle Busch is another driver who is known for his temper when things get rough for the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver. He managed to use the R-word on two occasions, once in 2021 when he was hit by Brad Keselowski, and then in 2022 during the weekend at Dover over his radio.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it. In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off next month at the LA Memorial Coliseum, with drivers all ready to race in the Busch Light Clash.

