What Rodney Childers said after announcing exit from Spire Motorsports

Rodney Childers released a statement on leaving Spire Motorsports after less than a year with the team. He wished his former team the “best in the future.”

Rodney Childers, one of the most accomplished crew chiefs in NASCAR history, joined Spire Motorsports at the start of the 2025 season. He came into the team after his previous team, Stewart-Haas Racing, shut down its operations at the end of the 2024 season. With SHR in 2014, Childers captured the Cup Series championship with legendary driver Kevin Harvick. He was brought into the team to improve upon their strategies for the #7 car with Justin Haley. Childers' time at Spire Motorsports wasn’t very fruitful. After nine races in the season, Justin Haley, the driver, is ranked 23rd in the standings with only one top 10 finish.

Rodney Childers released a statement on X, summarising his time with Spire Motorsports. He thanked everybody at Spire Motorsports, along with Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet, for their collaboration with the young motorsports team. He said that he will take some time off for his friends and family. The statement read:

"I know this is a shock. But also know that not everything works out perfect all the time. That's how life works. This was just one of those things that just wasn't working for either of us. I appreciate my time at Spire, working with JH and the entire 7 team. We did a lot of good that is yet to be seen, and I wish them the best in the future. Also want to say thank you to everyone at Chevrolet, Mr H and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for my time working with them again. "

"It was a pleasure. Thank you to Nascar, the officials, and most importantly the fans for your support. For me, I'm going to take a little time. Focus on the important things like my family and friends. And honestly just see what the racing world holds for me next. I know the man above will lead me in a direction that is best for me," Childers further penned.

Rodney Childers is recognised as one of the elite crew chiefs in NASCAR. His most celebrated success is the 2014 Championship, where in his first season with Harvick and SHR, he built a team from scratch and captured the championship. That season, his team won five races, eight poles, and led for more than 2,100 laps and set six track qualifying records.

In 2015, the two were again involved in the mix, with Harvick coming in at runner-up finish in the championship. Harvick led for 2000 laps that season as well, making Childers the first crew chief to achieve this feat of back-to-back 2000-lap leading seasons since the early 1990s. Over his career, he achieved 40 Cup Series wins, 37 with SHR and three with Michael Waltrip Racing.

Rodney Childers reflected on Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR championship-winning haul

Rodney Childers reflected on the 11th anniversary of Kevin Harvick's first win with Stewart-Haas Racing at Phoenix in 2014, acknowledging it as the start of their successful partnership. Childers highlighted the significance of that day, as it marked the beginning of a journey that would lead to Harvick's first Cup Series championship later that year. The win at Phoenix was Harvick’s first since joining SHR and the second race of the 2014 season, setting the stage for a remarkable year.

In a throwback post, he commented:

"This was the day that started it all.. And a day I will never forget.. 🏁 @KevinHarvick"

The 2014 season was pivotal for both Childers and Harvick, as it was the first year of NASCAR's elimination-style playoff format.

