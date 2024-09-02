What are the rules regarding fuel consumption and refueling during a NASCAR race?

NASCAR is one of the motorsports that allows refueling during a race through a pit stop, providing teams with greater flexibility in race strategy planning. Fuel consumption and tire conservation are crucial factors in determining a driver's finishing position. Despite extreme conservation efforts, cars must still make at least one pit stop during a race.

According to the regulations, the cars are supposed to carry a minimum fuel load even after pit stops. This is done to prevent the cars from running out of fuel, as it can turn into a safety hazard for the other racing cars.

Moreover, there is a certain amount of fuel that can be added to the car for fairness in competition. A car can only add two full cans of fuel at one stop (each can holding approximately 12 gallons of fuel). Regulations surrounding refueling procedures have become more stringent over time to reduce the likelihood of any potential accidents that might occur on the pit road.

NASCAR Cup Series uses the standard Sunoco Green E15, 98 octane fuel. It cannot be manhandled in any way around the pit road. Only the Fuel Man can carry it around. Furthermore, since the 2018 season, the Fuel Man has been prohibited from working on the car in any other way than refueling the car's tank.

Teams usually call their drivers multiple times for tire changes and/or refueling. The drivers can usually pit according to their strategies. However, the pit road is sometimes closed in view of safety. This happens when there are two laps for a stage to finish or during a caution.

What are the penalties that can be levied on teams/drivers for violation of rules during refueling in NASCAR?

NASCAR has strict rules laid down, and they are quick to penalize teams or drivers if they fail to follow the regulations. Most of the rules regarding refueling are made to keep racing safe, as handling the fuel in the wrong way can turn out to be hazardous for the teams and other drivers.

Here is a list of penalties in NASCAR that can be given to the drivers/teams if they do not follow the correct protocols regarding refueling:

Drive-Through Penalty

The DT or drive-through penalty, requires drivers to make their way through the pit roads during a race. This can make them lose positions. Here is when a driver would be given the penalty:

Manhandling (passing or throwing) fuel cans or equipment.

Non-compliant refueling.

One Lap Penalty

The one-lap penalty sends a driver back a lap from their current racing status. This could be imposed if the car is refueled prior to the start of the race. Multiple lap penalties can follow this penalty.

