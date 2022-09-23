What's Austin Cindric's surprising way to celebrate his wins, or get over his losses?

2022 Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric certainly had a start to his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series that every driver wishes for. Driving the #2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang fielded by Team Penske, he managed to visit Victory Lane in the 2022 season opener and announced his arrival in the sport's highest echelon.

Austin Cindric's triumph in the prestigious 500-mile-long race came after teammate Ryan Blaney pushed the Columbus, Ohio native on the overtime restart. This put him in the lead, which he managed to protect all the way to the checkered flag.

As with every other special occasion in life, Cindric had his own unique way of celebrating his first Cup Series victory, by visiting Steak N' Shake. When asked about how he and fellow driver Noah Gragson both went to restaurants to celebrate after a trip to Victory Lane, Cindric said:

“As far as Steak N’ Shake goes, that’s a tradition the Wood Brothers have done for a few of their wins, when they won the 500, so it’s kind of a tip of the hat to them, but even in Indy when they’ve won the Indy 500 and I’ve been there, whether if that’s going downtown to Steak N’ Shake in Indy or something as simple as Kathy Penske and my mom going on a McDonald’s run after an Indy 500 win as we sit down and watch the Coke 600 in the infield of the speedway, so I think it doesn’t matter really who you are, you’re still hungry and food brings everybody together.”

Austin Cindric also elaborated on how he went to Waffle House whenever he felt defeated and said:

“The funny thing is Noah went to Waffle House on a very good day. I’ve come to go to Waffle House usually on a bad day. I usually don’t let myself go home until I’ve gotten over myself on a bad day, whether if that’s going to Waffle House and sitting in my lonesome sulking for a while or parking in my neighborhood and just going for a walk until I’m over myself.”

Steak N' Shake is a popular restaurant chain concentrated primarily in the Midwestern part of the US. With its headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, the chain is popular for its take on a burger and steak combination, the Steakburger, along with homemade milkshakes.

Austin Cindric shares experience of eating with his family as well as members of his team after Daytona 500 win

2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric took his family along with the #2 crew at Team Penske to Steak N' Shake after clinching victory in the prestigious 500-mile-long race. The young 24-year-old driver described the experience as a memorable one and said:

“It was really cool. The only person missing was really my brother, who doesn’t live stateside anymore, but as far as having the whole band together as far as Indy 500s and stuff like that, but, really special to have both my mom and my dad there with my whole team. We had pit crew guys. We had everybody and it’s one of those moments in life that you kind of have to appreciate while it’s happening, or at least remind yourself that it is happening because it doesn’t happen every day.”

Watch Austin Cindric take on the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday.

