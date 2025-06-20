What’s behind NASCAR’s 18-month-long approval process for Cup Series teams?

While many drivers compete each weekend across NASCAR's three national series, not all of them run full-time schedules. The drivers who race full-time are under contract with established teams that operate using cars from the three major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

With Dodge set to make its much-anticipated return to American stock car racing next season, it’s worth exploring why it typically takes nearly two years for a new or returning manufacturer to become a consistent and competitive force in the sport.

The three major OEMs that supply stock cars to the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series are Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota. These automotive giants partner with 15 different Cup Series teams that field full-time drivers across the grid. To make this possible, each manufacturer must undergo extensive development, involving rigorous trials, tests, and adjustments to ensure their cars meet the sanctioning body's strict standards before being declared competition-ready for race weekends.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass recently responded to a fan online, stating the reasons behind the lengthy approval process for entering the sport. This comes shortly after Dodge announced its return to NASCAR for the first time since 2012, as mentioned above.

"18-month process to get NASCAR approval to race because of the requirements that the proposed body has elements of a passenger vehicle and then wind tunnel and parity testing to make sure equal to other manufacturers. Plus the other manufacturers have simulators/tech centers," Pockrass wrote on X.

Dodge's last stint in NASCAR landed them a Championship title after former Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski secured his first and only Cup Series title in his career.

Dodge will start competing in the Craftsman Truck Series next season with their RAM trucks; however, reports suggest that they tend to climb the ladder, all the way up to the premier division.

Tony Stewart denies potential NASCAR return as Cup Series team owner following Dodge rumors

Former Cup Series champion and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart recently made the headlines after rumors suggested his return as a Cup Series team owner with Dodge.

Dodge RAM's former CEO, Tim Kuniskis, recently appeared on the Happy Hour Podcast with former Cup champion Kevin Harvick, where it was speculated that Stewart might be the man for the job. However, in an interview with FOX Sports, the former champion revealed that he won't be entertaining that opportunity.

"I told them I’ll do anything I can to help them. Obviously, right now [the plans] are just a truck program [for Dodge]. ... We'll do everything we can to help. But I am not going to own a team in NASCAR ever again."

Stewart was co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing until the end of the 2024 season. Now, he competes as an NHRA dragster, piloting his wife Leah Pruett's TSR Dodge//SRT.

