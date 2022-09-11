What's the big change NASCAR is bringing to Next Gen cars this weekend at Kansas?

Innovation and growth have been a part of NASCAR since its inception in 1948. Being a racing association, it has had a series of different racing cars, including the late model, Cars of Tomorrow, and the new racing car in town, the Next Gen car.

The promotion of the 7th Gen car began some years back, with a testing session in 2019. The car's unveiling then happened in 2021 before its debut in 2022 though rumors had it that it was supposed to debut in 2023.

After a couple of tests, the Next Gen car made its debut earlier this year in the historic Clash at the Coliseum held in Los Angeles on February 6th, 2022. On February 20th, the car made its official season debut at the Daytona 500. During its inauguration, it was termed as one of the best cars ever produced in terms of safety and technology.

So far, the car has been able to satisfy almost 70% of all the things that were highlighted during its inauguration, and without a doubt, it has leveled the racing ground compared to the 6th Gen car. Being a new car, however, it has had its fair share of flaws here and there.

Changes NASCAR is making on Next Gen Car ahead of Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR will return to Kansas this weekend, and things won’t be as normal as if they plan something big for its fans. Heading to Kansas, they have introduced a recommended change in the Next Gen car.

Starting with NASCAR's race this weekend in Kansas, fans will have the privilege to view in-car cameras from every car. This means fans can access the driver feed of their choice and the best part is that it will be a free stream.

Initially, NASCAR only had in-car cameras for a few selected drivers and would rotate the cameras weekly to different drivers. This limits fans from seeing what goes on inside the car, but with the new experience, fans can give their views when things go wrong. All these changes bring fans on board and give them a full view of the on-track race car.

NASCAR drivers' experience with Next Gen cars

One of the safety issues that has raised eyebrows is the loose wheels witnessed in most races. Though no driver has been hurt due to loose wheels, they have suffered tough penalties for this. Another issue that has caught drivers' attention is the unusually hard hits, with most drivers having complained about them.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kevin Harvick talks more about how he wants NASCAR’s approach to safety to change for quicker change. NASCAR met with the drivers safety committee (Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, LaJoie, Logano) for two hours last week. Kevin Harvick talks more about how he wants NASCAR’s approach to safety to change for quicker change. NASCAR met with the drivers safety committee (Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, LaJoie, Logano) for two hours last week. https://t.co/ruy9Bj8S8h

Recently, Kurt Busch was sidelined for four races due to “concussion-like symptoms.” Last weekend at Darlington, Kevin Harvick’s #4 Ford Mustang burst into flames. At the moment, NASCAR hasn’t provided any solutions to these flaws, but we hope there will be changes in the future.

