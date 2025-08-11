“What’s worth racing for?” NASCAR insider reacts to Shane van Gisbergen’s “very bland” celebration

After winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen chose not to go all out on the celebration. He performed his celebratory burnout just fine, but knew better than to climb on the roof of his No. 88 WeatherTech Chevy Camaro.Just the previous day, Gisbergen saw his JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch fracture his collarbone in victory lane. Zilisch, who is in his first full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, slipped while attempting to climb atop his race-winning car, falling hard onto the pavement.So, Shane van Gisbergen simply climbed out of his car, stood beside it while sipping from a can of Red Bull to celebrate what was his fourth Cup Series win of the season and fifth overall. However, it all seemed “bland” to Bob Pockrass of FOX.Reflecting on Zilisch’s victory lane mishap, the veteran journalist took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said,“I sure hope that this doesn't keep people from getting on their roofs or trying to do something when they win. You want people to celebrate the wins. Accidents happen, I mean, he (Zilisch) could have easily slipped on the ground in champagne or whatever they would spray there after a race win.”“Let's show enthusiasm, let's show the excitement of what it takes when you win, because if the celebration is just supposed to be very bland, then what's worth racing for?” he added.That being said, all eyes are now on Richmond. The D-shaped asphalt is expected to host next week’s race, named Cook Out 400. Fans can watch the race on USA (7:30 pm ET) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Shane van Gisbergen reacts to his win at Watkins Glen days after signing a contract extension with his NASCAR teamShane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen International came just one week after he signed a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing. The new deal will keep the Auckland native behind the wheel of the No. 88 car in 2026 and beyond.Notably, the victory was more special to van Gisbergen ecause his father was in attendance to witness the race. Noting the same, the three-time Bathurst 1000 winner said,“It’s just amazing to have him here. It’s been a tough year for Dad. He hasn’t been able to travel, so to share this with him is incredible.”“I’m just lucky to drive for such an amazing group. The day went flawlessly,” he added.Shane van Gisbergen now has five NASCAR Cup Series wins in just 38 starts. Per reports, he was the fastest driver to bag five premier-level victories since Dan Gurney, who logged his fifth in just his 13th start back in 1968.