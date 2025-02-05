"What's wrong with going in circles": Ross Chastain features in Busch Beer’s clever Super Bowl campaign alongside 'Busch Guy'

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will be featuring in a Super Bowl ad campaign alongside the 'Busch Guy.' Chastain is sponsored by Busch Light, regarded as one of the long-term brands to be associated with NASCAR.

Chastain and the 'Busch Guy' will pair up for one of Busch Light's advertisements that will be shown during the 2025 Super Bowl set to take place on Sunday, February 9, a week before the 2025 Daytona 500. The 15-second advertisement shows Chastain talking to the Busch guy from the top of his car.

The #1 driver comes out of a tent that's placed on the top of his #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. As he comes out, he gets into a conversation with the 'Busch Guy.' Here's what they talk about:

Trending

Chastain starts off with:

"What's wrong with going in circles?"

To which, the Busch Guy replies:

"Different circles, Ross."

Chastain then responds:

"Okay," and heads back inside of his tent.

As Chastain became the face of NASCAR for the Super Bowl commercial, here's how he reacted to the opportunity:

"I used to daydream about seeing my race schedule hung up at my local bar in Busch Light's famous blues and whites. Now, I'm not only on those walls but in a commercial that will air in my hometown during the big game and across the nation this NASCAR season, starting with the Daytona 500."

Following this, he added:

"I've manifested this moment my entire life, and I can't thank Busch Light enough for supporting my racing career through their massive platform. It's a dream come true - and so was cracking open a cold Busch Light with the iconic Busch Guy after a long, fun day filming in the woods."

Expand Tweet

Ross Chastain is continuing with Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse Racing for the 2025 Cup Series season alongside existing teammate, Daniel Suarez. This season, he will also race alongside Shane van Gisbergen under a full-time obligation.

Anheuser-Busch official revealed why it chose Ross Chastain over any other NASCAR driver

Krystyn Stowe, the head of Marketing for Busch Family and Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch touched upon why they chose Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing over other NASCAR drivers. Besides the obvious sponsorship criterion, here's what else Anheuser-Busch looked for:

"As one of the most popular rising stars in NASCAR, Chastain has helped us ignite a new chapter in our NASCAR legacy. And with the official NASCAR Cup Series season kicking off with the Daytona 500 just one week after the big game, we knew he was the perfect star to spotlight alongside Busch Guy in one of our spots this year."

Ross Chastain (1) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Busch Light served as the primary sponsor for Ross Chastain in the 2024 Cup Series season after they signed a multi-year contract last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback