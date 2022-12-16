What scares NASCAR drivers? Cup Series racers reveal their phobias

NASCAR Cup Series drivers aren’t afraid of racing around a track at speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour within inches of each other, but that doesn’t mean they are totally fearless.

In a recent report by NBC’s Mike Hembree, NASCAR drivers admitted to a range of fears, including some they never believed deserved such emotion.

Chase Briscoe, who won his career’s first race at Phoenix Raceway, revealed birds and horses freak him out. Briscoe said:

“Birds. Birds freak me out for whatever reason. I think one got in the race shop when I was younger and came flying at me. And horses. I love looking at them, but up close they freak me out. I’m afraid they’re going to kick me.”

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, admitted he gets scared watching his son Brexton race. He also said that the most important fear, however, is the fear of failure:

“But what is fear? I’ve wrecked enough hard times to know that that’s inevitable. Failure. Fear of failure. That’s it. Failure.”

Austin Cindric, Daytona 500 winner and the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year is 24-years-old and unmarried. Speaking about his fears, Cindric said:

“Relationships. Women. It’s just outside of my comfort zone. Social settings.”

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon revealed that he's scared of not being in control. He recounted an experience he had riding with fellow driver Max Papis. Dillon said:

“Not being in control probably scares me. I rode with Max Papis in a two-seater race car. It’s probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life. He drove the absolute snot out of the car. I was just along for the ride. I knew Max, but he had stories of wrecking really hard. I knew if something broke, I’m in trouble.”

Christopher Bell expressed a fear that must cross the mind of NASCAR drivers often. Bell said:

“Fire. Fire scares me. I think if you ask every race car driver that’s the thing that scares them. Just that and not being able to get out of the car.”

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion also revealed his phobias

Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson recently bought a house in the Arizona desert and some of the creatures there scare the 30-year-old. Larson said:

“I’ve already seen a bobcat and a wild boar (probably a javelina) in my driveway. We live right next to a wash, and I guess all the animals use my driveway to get back out in the desert. I look at them as non-pets.”

NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams will next be seen in action in the Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5th, 2023.

