What series is Hailie Deegan racing in?

Hailie Deegan has been the talk of the town recently after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver managed to achieve the best result of her career in the junior stock car racing series last weekend. The Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway saw the young 21-year-old driver finish in P6, a feat she had achieved only thrice before last weekend's 250-mile-long race.

Hailie Deegan, however, has been making headlines for reasons other than her performance in Talladega last weekend. The Temecula, California native has finally revealed the big news slated for announcement on her YouTube channel, which comes in the form of her Xfinity Series debut. The Xfinity Series sits one step higher than the Truck Series in terms of the overall competitiveness of the field and machinery and is one of the crucial stepping stones for a career in the NASCAR Cup Series.

After two full seasons with David Gilliland Racing, Hailie Deegan feels comfortable enough to make her Xfinity debut driving the #7 SS Green Light Racing Ford Mustang sponsored by Pristine Auctions in Las Vegas. The Alsco Uniforms 302 will see the 21-year-old drive the car on October 15, 2022.

Deegan elaborated on how she about her debut in the race in Las Vegas on her YouTube channel, and said:

"I really just wanted to make my debut, for sure, on a mile-and-a-half because that’s where I feel the most comfortable, I wanted to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series."

Watch: Hailie Deegan hit tire carrier causing stray wheel to run across pit road at Talladega Superspeedway

Hailie Deegan's recent outing at Talladega Superspeedway wasn't perfect, as the #1 Ford F-150 driver was also involved in one of the major incidents of the day that resulted in one of her crew members being suspended. Green flag pit stops during the final stage of the race saw the #1 Ford F-150 driver come in too fast and knock the tire out of one of her tire carrier's hands, sending it across the pit lane and into the infield grass.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX That was a bad idea. NASCAR pulled this Hailie Deegan crew member's credential and escorted him from the track. That was a bad idea. NASCAR pulled this Hailie Deegan crew member's credential and escorted him from the track. https://t.co/tQKwjgOspd

The tire carrier panicked and ran after the stray wheel to bring it back, which caused a major safety concern, post which he was escorted off the 1.66-mile-long track's premises. With his credentials being withheld by the governing body, a suspension is most likely for the unfortunate crew member.

Watch Hailie Deegan make her Xfinity Series debut on October 15, 2022, during the Alsco Uniforms 302 which goes live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3:00 pm ET.

