“What a shame”: Fans react as Kyle Busch’s NASCAR future becomes clearer than ever

Fans reacted as Kyle Busch signed a contract extension with Richard Childress Racing till the end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. He has been driving with the team since 2023.

Busch was one of the more competitive drivers on the field with Joe Gibbs Racing, having raced with them for over a decade. He had an 18-season winning streak, which he continued with RCR in 2023. That year yielded positive results for him as he clinched three victories and stayed within contention of winning in multiple races. However, he faced a major downfall in the latter part of that season, which has continued.

He did not win any races in the 2024 season, bringing his 19-season streak to an end. His performance with Richard Childress Racing has remained more or less the same this year as well, as he struggles to find enough pace to put the #8 Chevrolet in winning contention.

Despite the struggles he has faced, he agreed to a contract extension until the end of the 2026 season.

"We’re proud to continue our relationship with Kyle Busch and remain focused on our shared goals of winning races and championships together," Richard Childress said in a statement. "Kyle is a tremendous racer and ambassador of the sport for our fans and partners. Everyone at RCR is committed to putting the pieces in place to enhance the competition side of our business."

While there seems to be a wave of positivity around the team after re-signing the immensely experienced drivers for another year, his fans didn't seem to be too amused. Many mentioned that Busch will remain out of winning contention, sticking with the team for another year, like this comment read:

"What a shame he doesn’t want to win races anymore"

BaileyR01 @BMR0123 What a shame he doesn’t want to win races anymore

DShawn @@thesmokymtnman Damn, i guess he's ready to ride his career out as non-competitive.

DNG @@dngnascar I think this pretty much wraps up any chance of seeing Kyle Busch consistently competitive again

Some fans also blamed the team, mentioning that Kyle Busch deserved a "better" team.

Keith Wright @keithallen6231 Well I was hoping hw was leaving cause that team Sucks!

Anthony Wehr @Awehr1991W Well that sucks. Kyle deserves better team

Matt Brown @MB1851 Well guess kyle will never get over 70 wins Rcr isn't consistent with speed can't run in the top 5 and 8 car pit crew can barley do a 10 sec stop with out a mistake let alone do a 9.5 pit stop like the premier teams 🙄

Despite the criticism, Kyle Busch is focused on improving with Richard Childress Racing in the coming seasons and aims to collect more wins and championships.

Kyle Busch "building something special" with Richard Childress Racing

Busch justified his contract extension at RCR by claiming that they are working on "something special." In a team statement, he mentioned that it is an honor for him to continue racing with the team, which feels like family to him. Furthermore, he hopes to win races and clinch championships in the coming years.

"It’s an honor to race for Richard Childress, our partners, and team Chevy fans," Busch said. "I feel like my family and I have found a home at RCR, and it means a lot that Richard continues to put his trust into me. My chapter at RCR is not yet complete, and I know we are building something special here."

"I remain focused on adding more wins and a championship to our collective resumes, and I want to thank Richard for the steps he is taking to help put all of the necessary pieces into place to give us a legitimate shot at a championship," he added.

As mentioned previously, Kyle Busch has shown similar performance trends this season as well. He has had only four top 10 finishes so far, and doesn't look to be in a strong spot for victories.

