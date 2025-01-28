“What a slap in the face to Mike Wallace”: Justin Marks’ recent comments on new provisional rules brings out sour reactions from NASCAR fans

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks recently shared his perspective on NASCAR's new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule for the 2025 Cup Series season. He said he understands NASCAR's reasoning behind the rule, calling it a good business opportunity. Following his comments, several fans have expressed their frustration over this decision.

The Daytona 500, traditionally capped at 40 entries, now features a 41st slot under the new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule, reserved for world-class drivers from other motorsports. As these entrants, like Hélio Castroneves via Trackhouse Racing's Project 91, are ineligible for points and prize money, NASCAR's 90-day notice requirement has sparked controversy.

Furthermore, fans have criticized the rule, supported by Justin Marks, for granting outsiders direct access, while veterans like Mike Wallace and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson must qualify traditionally.

Trending

"What a slap in the face to Mike Wallace! Nascar feels like its being ran by the Biden Administration or vice versa!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"He (Justin Marks) likes a rule that allows him to field a car without competition? Pretty shocking." a fan expressed.

"But, Mike Wallace can't race. Wow, I hate the decision makers of NASCAR." another fan wrote.

"Don’t like it! What does this tell the regulars. NASCAR is going in the wrong direction, getting worse every year!! Been watching less of it all the time!" a fan claimed.

"So now we're back to the provisional system depending on who you are? This is some PT Barnum shit." a fan expressed.

Meanwhile, one fan picked up on Kyle Larson's double attempt last season and criticized NASCAR for its new rules and regulations.

"I still think it's quite hypocritical that @NASCAR wants drivers from other circuits to race stock cars but somehow needs a tube of @Vagisil when it comes to Larson racing the double," the fan commented.

Nine-time NASCAR race winner Mike Wallace attempted to run in the Daytona 500. However, he did not fall under the provisional entry bracket and was not granted entry into the prestigious race.

Meanwhile, Helio Castroneves will pilot Trackhouse Racing's #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on February 16th at 2:30 PM. Can the four-time Indy 500 winner make a dent in his motorsports career? Let us know in the comments.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his animosity crystal clear about NASCAR’s waiver ruling

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently expressed frustration with the updated playoff waiver rule, which now imposes stricter conditions. Waivers are limited to health or family-related reasons, and drivers granted waivers for other circumstances forfeit all accumulated playoff points and cannot earn more during the regular season.

Reflecting on this decision by the sanctioning body, Dale Jr. said:

"I don't like this waiver. You show up your race, you get points. If you don't race, if you don't start the race, you don't get the points. You just don't. Get out of the waiver business, don't worry about having to make that decision."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Dale Jr.'s team JR Motorsports recently announced an exciting update. The team will debut in 'The Great American Race' this season. JRM's Championship-winning driver Justin Allgaier will pilot the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in the prestigious Daytona 500, launching the 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback