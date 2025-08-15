  • NASCAR
"What is it with society?": Kenny Wallace calls out NASCAR fans' alleged mentality on SVG

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 15, 2025 18:55 GMT
AUTO: APR 09 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
Kenny Wallace announces the starting lineup before the Food City Dirt Race on April 9, 2023 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. - Source: Getty

Kenny Wallace has called out the criticism from NASCAR fans about Shane van Gisbergen's recent dominance in road course races. The NASCAR analyst spoke about how fans often like to criticize drivers that are successful.

SVG has enjoyed a stellar start to life in NASCAR, winning five Cup Series races in only 38 races. He has been especially dominant in road course races, winning all five of his races on road courses. The Kiwi driver has also won the last four road course races in the Cup Series.

Kenny Wallace’s remarks highlight how NASCAR fans’ attitudes toward dominant drivers tends to sour after repeated success, using both Jimmy Johnson and Shane van Gisbergen as examples. Wallace noted the pattern: fans enjoy watching someone win once or twice, especially if they’re a unique story or an outsider, like SVG from New Zealand. He said on the Herm and Schrader podcast:

"What is it with society, everybody? I agree. Oh, Jimmy Johnson, he's outrunning Jeff Gordon. Well, by the third championship in a row, they literally, and my mama said, hates a bad word, capital H-A-T-E. He's laughing all the way to the bank. He doesn't need any approval, but the fans just despise Jimmy Johnson for just winning so much. I think people like when you win one or two, you're from a different country. You're from New Zealand, SVG, but now you've won. "
KW further added:

"Listen to this stat, Charlie. SVG has ran 38 cup races, 38. He's won five. That's insane."
SVG’s dominance has validated Trackhouse Racing’s faith in him, earning a multi-year contract extension as he continues to rewrite the record books in NASCAR road course racing.

Kenny Wallace reflects on tough call to leave NASCAR on retirement anniversary

Kenny Wallace reflected candidly on his tough decision to retire from NASCAR, revealing the immense financial and emotional toll that sponsorship challenges took on his career. In a heartfelt discussion marking the 10th anniversary of his retirement, Wallace shared that for years he lived in the constant struggle of securing sponsorship money to fund his team’s operations.

Wallace confessed that he often found himself personally supporting the team financially, including covering payroll, which led to deep exhaustion. He said on Coffee with Kenny:

"Let me tell you the day (and) the moment that I decided to quit NASCAR... I realized I'd forgotten that Kim and I have money. We're plenty good. But what I was doing, I was living my life in NASCAR through sponsorship. I felt like if I did not have a sponsorship to give the team the money. I was actually the one, supporting the teams. I was the one making the payroll, because I'd get the money and then I'd give it to the team and I grew exhausted," Kenny Wallace said. (8:45 onwards)

The moment Wallace decided to quit hit him like "a ton of bricks" during a quiet moment at home when he realized he had forgotten that he and his wife were financially secure without needing to continue the sponsorship chase.

