What sparked IMSA standout Jordan Taylor’s NASCAR debut with Spire?

IMSA driver Jordan Taylor is set to make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Lime Rock Park. The driver has been attending events on the track since he was a kindergartner. Reflecting on the same, Taylor also touched upon the connections that led to this opportunity.

Jordan Taylor recently competed in the Le Mans race and wanted to bring his sports background to stock car racing this weekend. Also, he is a big fan of DuPont-era Jeff Gordon-style racing. Additionally, he has connections with TWG Global, Spire, and the IMSA team Wayne Taylor Motorsports, which led to his partnership to compete in the Cup Series. Reflecting on the same, Taylor stated:

“I mean, I would definitely love to do more. Right now, it’s just Lime Rock and then go from there. But with the TWG relationship with Spire, there’s also [the] relationship with Wayne Taylor Racing, so we’re kind of in the same family. And at Daytona this year, (TWG executive) Doug Duchardt approached me and asked if I would be available for Lime Rock, just because they had the clash with the company’s Xfinity races. So yeah, I jumped at the opportunity. I’m super excited to do it. I love NASCAR road course races. I think they’re all a blast to drive.” (via NASCAR)

The 34-year-old has previously made a few starts in the Xfinity and Cup Series. While Chase Elliott was injured in 2023, Taylor filled in for the Hendrick Motorsports ace and drove the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1. He finished his debut race at Circuit of the Americas in P24. He also debuted in the Xfinity Series under Kaulig Racing's banner in the same season.

Jordan Taylor is set to drive the #7 Chevy truck for Spire Motorsports in the LIUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The 100-lap event will be covered live by FOX Sports, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 at 1 pm ET.

IMSA star Jordan Taylor impressed stock car racing fans during the practice session at Lime Rock Park

Ahead of his debut in the Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, Jordan Taylor drove the #7 Chevy truck for Spire Motorsports at Lime Rock Park. Taylor impressed everyone with his remarkable skills, and he seemed satisfied with his run.

Despite being a rookie, Taylor quickly got the hang of things and became the fastest driver in the practice session. Reflecting on his recent NASCAR endeavor, he stated:

“Yeah, I mean I knew I was going to have a good truck, you know, coming with Spire Motorsports, they’ve been up front all year,” Taylor said after practice. “So, I knew it was going to be down to me to kind of figure it out and learn it because the truck and equipment’s there. But yeah, getting up to speed was interesting, obviously, my first time in a truck. I know the track well, but the truck is obviously a different animal from what I’m used to here." (via On3.com)

“It went well. We did a qual [qualifying] run to kind of get an idea for tomorrow, just because every little hundredth of a second I think around here is going to matter for track position, and I think it’s going to be tough to pass. So, the higher up we start the better chance we’re going to have for tomorrow. But yeah, happy with how we started, for sure,” he added.

Jordan Taylor is a highly accomplished IMSA driver with back-to-back GTLM championship titles in 2020 and 2021. He also secured two IMSA prototype titles in 2013 and 2017. Followed by his three prestigious Rolex 24 wins at Daytona.

