What are the start times and TV networks in the US for 2023 NASCAR season?

By Rahul Ahluwalia
Modified Nov 11, 2022 11:10 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash
Kyle Busch (#18) leads during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season behind us and the off-season in full swing, the governing body has satiated fans' appetite for racing ahead of the 2023 season. Although the sport has gone through its fair share of ups and downs throughout the year, overall the season has been well-received by fans.

The Next Gen car brought in parity, enabling a record 19 different winners in the modern era. Coupled with the global exposure in the form of Trackhouse Racing's Project91 entries amongst others, this has set NASCAR on the rise for next year.

May 21, 2023. It’s a date, y’all. ⏳ https://t.co/8vdRZgrs6i

With viewership and TV ratings also on the rise, NBC Sports has announced that it will be airing 10 races next year, one more than in 2022, while FOX Sports is still holding the lion's share at 21. With the addition of newer venues such as the Chicago Street Race as well as the All-Star Race at the resurgent North Wilkesboro Speedway, fans will be treated to old-school as well as newer tracks in equal amounts.

A race and so much more.#NASCARChicago https://t.co/4NL7NZCYBS

With upcoming safety improvements also coming for the Next Gen NASCAR, next season seems to be one where drivers will finally be let off the hook to race as hard as they can on the track.

The 2022 silly season and its implications for next year are bound to spice things up in the field as long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch attempts to find his feet at Richard Childress Racing, while Tyler Reddick joins Bubba Wallace Jr. at 23XI Racing. 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson could also be seen as a part-time driver next year after claiming part ownership of Petty GMS recently.

The Busch Light Clash is set to go live from the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5th, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series start times and TV networks

The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Cup Series:

DateRace / TrackNetworkStart Time (ET)
Sunday, February 5Clash at the Coliseum (LA Memorial Coliseum)FOX8:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 16Duel at DaytonaFS17:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 19Daytona 500FOX2:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 26Auto ClubFOX3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5Las VegasFOX3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12PhoenixFOX3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19AtlantaFOX3:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 26COTAFOX3:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 2RichmondFS13:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 9Bristol DirtFOX7:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 16MartinsvilleFS13:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 23TalladegaFOX3:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 30DoverFS12:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 7KansasFS13:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 14DarlingtonFS13:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 21NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro)FS18:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 28CharlotteFOX6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4World Wide Technology RacewayFS13:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 11SonomaFOX3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25Nashville SuperspeedwayNBC7:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 2Chicago Street RaceNBC5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9AtlantaUSA7:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 16New HampshireUSA2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23PoconoUSA2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30RichmondUSA3:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 6MichiganUSA2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 13Indianapolis Road CourseNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 20Watkins Glen InternationalUSA3:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 26DaytonaNBC7:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 3DarlingtonUSA6:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 10KansasUSA3:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 16BristolUSA7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24TexasUSA3:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1TalladegaNBC2:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 8Charlotte RovalNBC2:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 15Las VegasNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 22Homestead-MiamiNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 29MartinsvilleNBC2:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 5PhoenixNBC3:00 p.m.

The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Xfinity Series:

DateLocationNetworkStart Time (ET)
Saturday, February 18DaytonaFS15:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 25Auto ClubFS15:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 4Las VegasFS14:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11PhoenixFS14:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18AtlantaFS15:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 25COTAFS15:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 1RichmondFS11:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15MartinsvilleFS17:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22TalladegaFS14:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 29DoverFS11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13DarlingtonFOX1:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27CharlotteFS11:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 3PortlandFS14:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10SonomaFS18:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 24Nashville SuperspeedwayUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1Chicago Street RaceUSA5:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 8AtlantaUSA8:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 15New HampshireUSA3:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 22PoconoUSA5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29Road AmericaNBC3:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 5MichiganNBC3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 12Indianapolis Road CourseUSA5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19Watkins GlenUSA3:30 p.m.
Friday, August 25DaytonaUSA7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 2DarlingtonUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 9KansasNBC3:00 p.m.
Friday, September 15BristolUSA7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 23TexasUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 7Charlotte RovalUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 14Las VegasUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 21Homestead-MiamiNBC3:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 28MartinsvilleUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 4PhoenixUSA7:00 p.m.

The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series:

DateLocationNetworkStart Time (ET)
Friday, February 17DaytonaFS17:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3Las VegasFS19:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 18AtlantaFS12:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 25COTAFS11:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1TexasFS14:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8Bristol DirtFS18:00 p.m.
Friday, April 14MartinsvilleFS17:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6KansasFS18:00 p.m.
Friday, May 12DarlingtonFS17:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20North WilkesboroFOX1:30 p.m.
Friday, May 26CharlotteFS18:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3World Wide Technology RacewayFS11:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23Nashville SuperspeedwayFS18:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 8Mid-OhioFS11:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22PoconoFS112:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 29RichmondFS17:30 p.m.
Friday, August 11Lucas Oil Raceway at IndianapolisFS19:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 27MilwaukeeFS14:00 p.m.
Friday, September 8KansasFS19:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 14BristolFS19:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 30TalladegaFS11:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 21Homestead-MiamiFS112:00 p.m.
Friday, November 3PhoenixFS110:00 p.m.

The first race of the 2023 Cup Series season sees the return of the LA Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash. Won by 2022 champion Joey Logano, it remains to be seen what the now two-time champion has in store for fans next year.

