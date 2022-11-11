What are the start times and TV networks in the US for 2023 NASCAR season?

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season behind us and the off-season in full swing, the governing body has satiated fans' appetite for racing ahead of the 2023 season. Although the sport has gone through its fair share of ups and downs throughout the year, overall the season has been well-received by fans.
The Next Gen car brought in parity, enabling a record 19 different winners in the modern era. Coupled with the global exposure in the form of Trackhouse Racing's Project91 entries amongst others, this has set NASCAR on the rise for next year.
With viewership and TV ratings also on the rise, NBC Sports has announced that it will be airing 10 races next year, one more than in 2022, while FOX Sports is still holding the lion's share at 21. With the addition of newer venues such as the Chicago Street Race as well as the All-Star Race at the resurgent North Wilkesboro Speedway, fans will be treated to old-school as well as newer tracks in equal amounts.
With upcoming safety improvements also coming for the Next Gen NASCAR, next season seems to be one where drivers will finally be let off the hook to race as hard as they can on the track.
The 2022 silly season and its implications for next year are bound to spice things up in the field as long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch attempts to find his feet at Richard Childress Racing, while Tyler Reddick joins Bubba Wallace Jr. at 23XI Racing. 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson could also be seen as a part-time driver next year after claiming part ownership of Petty GMS recently.
The Busch Light Clash is set to go live from the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5th, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.
2022 NASCAR Cup Series start times and TV networks
The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Cup Series:
Date
Race / Track
Network
Start Time (ET)
Sunday, February 5
Clash at the Coliseum (LA Memorial Coliseum)
FOX
8:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 16
Duel at Daytona
FS1
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 19
Daytona 500
FOX
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 26
Auto Club
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Las Vegas
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Phoenix
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Atlanta
FOX
3:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
COTA
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Richmond
FS1
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Bristol Dirt
FOX
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Martinsville
FS1
3:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Talladega
FOX
3:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Dover
FS1
2:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Kansas
FS1
3:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Darlington
FS1
3:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro)
FS1
8:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Charlotte
FOX
6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
World Wide Technology Raceway
FS1
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Sonoma
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Nashville Superspeedway
NBC
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Chicago Street Race
NBC
5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Atlanta
USA
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
New Hampshire
USA
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
Pocono
USA
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Richmond
USA
3:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
Michigan
USA
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
Indianapolis Road Course
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
Watkins Glen International
USA
3:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
Daytona
NBC
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
Darlington
USA
6:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 10
Kansas
USA
3:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 16
Bristol
USA
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24
Texas
USA
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
Talladega
NBC
2:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 8
Charlotte Roval
NBC
2:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 15
Las Vegas
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 22
Homestead-Miami
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 29
Martinsville
NBC
2:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 5
Phoenix
NBC
3:00 p.m.
The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Xfinity Series:
Date
Location
Network
Start Time (ET)
Saturday, February 18
Daytona
FS1
5:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 25
Auto Club
FS1
5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Las Vegas
FS1
4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Phoenix
FS1
4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Atlanta
FS1
5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
COTA
FS1
5:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Richmond
FS1
1:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Martinsville
FS1
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Talladega
FS1
4:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Dover
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Darlington
FOX
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Charlotte
FS1
1:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Portland
FS1
4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Sonoma
FS1
8:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Nashville Superspeedway
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Chicago Street Race
USA
5:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Atlanta
USA
8:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
New Hampshire
USA
3:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Pocono
USA
5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Road America
NBC
3:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 5
Michigan
NBC
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Indianapolis Road Course
USA
5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
Watkins Glen
USA
3:30 p.m.
Friday, August 25
Daytona
USA
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 2
Darlington
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 9
Kansas
NBC
3:00 p.m.
Friday, September 15
Bristol
USA
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 23
Texas
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 7
Charlotte Roval
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 14
Las Vegas
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 21
Homestead-Miami
NBC
3:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 28
Martinsville
USA
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Phoenix
USA
7:00 p.m.
The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series:
Date
Location
Network
Start Time (ET)
Friday, February 17
Daytona
FS1
7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Las Vegas
FS1
9:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Atlanta
FS1
2:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
COTA
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Texas
FS1
4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Bristol Dirt
FS1
8:00 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Martinsville
FS1
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Kansas
FS1
8:00 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Darlington
FS1
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
North Wilkesboro
FOX
1:30 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Charlotte
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
World Wide Technology Raceway
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Nashville Superspeedway
FS1
8:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Mid-Ohio
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Pocono
FS1
12:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Richmond
FS1
7:30 p.m.
Friday, August 11
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
FS1
9:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 27
Milwaukee
FS1
4:00 p.m.
Friday, September 8
Kansas
FS1
9:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 14
Bristol
FS1
9:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 30
Talladega
FS1
1:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 21
Homestead-Miami
FS1
12:00 p.m.
Friday, November 3
Phoenix
FS1
10:00 p.m.
The first race of the 2023 Cup Series season sees the return of the LA Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash. Won by 2022 champion Joey Logano, it remains to be seen what the now two-time champion has in store for fans next year.