What are the start times and TV networks in the US for 2023 NASCAR season?

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season behind us and the off-season in full swing, the governing body has satiated fans' appetite for racing ahead of the 2023 season. Although the sport has gone through its fair share of ups and downs throughout the year, overall the season has been well-received by fans.

The Next Gen car brought in parity, enabling a record 19 different winners in the modern era. Coupled with the global exposure in the form of Trackhouse Racing's Project91 entries amongst others, this has set NASCAR on the rise for next year.

With viewership and TV ratings also on the rise, NBC Sports has announced that it will be airing 10 races next year, one more than in 2022, while FOX Sports is still holding the lion's share at 21. With the addition of newer venues such as the Chicago Street Race as well as the All-Star Race at the resurgent North Wilkesboro Speedway, fans will be treated to old-school as well as newer tracks in equal amounts.

With upcoming safety improvements also coming for the Next Gen NASCAR, next season seems to be one where drivers will finally be let off the hook to race as hard as they can on the track.

The 2022 silly season and its implications for next year are bound to spice things up in the field as long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch attempts to find his feet at Richard Childress Racing, while Tyler Reddick joins Bubba Wallace Jr. at 23XI Racing. 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson could also be seen as a part-time driver next year after claiming part ownership of Petty GMS recently.

The Busch Light Clash is set to go live from the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5th, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series start times and TV networks

The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Cup Series:

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Sunday, February 5 Clash at the Coliseum (LA Memorial Coliseum) FOX 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19 Daytona 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 26 Auto Club FOX 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2 Richmond FS1 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt FOX 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16 Martinsville FS1 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23 Talladega FOX 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 30 Dover FS1 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14 Darlington FS1 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro) FS1 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11 Sonoma FOX 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race NBC 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 Atlanta USA 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23 Pocono USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 6 Michigan USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen International USA 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 3 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 1 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 5 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m.

The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Xfinity Series:

Date Location Network Start Time (ET) Saturday, February 18 Daytona FS1 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25 Auto Club FS1 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas FS1 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 Phoenix FS1 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 Atlanta FS1 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25 COTA FS1 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 Richmond FS1 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Talladega FS1 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29 Dover FS1 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 Darlington FOX 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3 Portland FS1 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 Sonoma FS1 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race USA 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Atlanta USA 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire USA 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Pocono USA 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5 Michigan NBC 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course USA 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen USA 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 25 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2 Darlington USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9 Kansas NBC 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 15 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami NBC 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 28 Martinsville USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4 Phoenix USA 7:00 p.m.

The following is the list of start times and TV networks airing the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series:

Date Location Network Start Time (ET) Friday, February 17 Daytona FS1 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 Las Vegas FS1 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18 Atlanta FS1 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25 COTA FS1 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 Texas FS1 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt FS1 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 14 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 Kansas FS1 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 12 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro FOX 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 Charlotte FS1 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio FS1 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Pocono FS1 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Richmond FS1 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 11 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis FS1 9:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27 Milwaukee FS1 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 8 Kansas FS1 9:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14 Bristol FS1 9:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30 Talladega FS1 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami FS1 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 3 Phoenix FS1 10:00 p.m.

The first race of the 2023 Cup Series season sees the return of the LA Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash. Won by 2022 champion Joey Logano, it remains to be seen what the now two-time champion has in store for fans next year.

