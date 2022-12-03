"What a surprise!" - Hailie Deegan wins the 2022 Most Popular Driver award and Twitter is divided

Former David Gilliland Racing driver Hailie Deegan has won the National Motorsports Press Association's (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Deegan earned the honor during Thursday night’s NASCAR Awards ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville. She finished her full-time season in 21st place. The 21-year-old has one of the biggest fan followings in NASCAR and won the award through a fan vote.

Hailie Deegan was named the Most Popular Driver for the second consecutive season after becoming the first woman in the series to earn the honor last year, along with being just the second all-time woman to win Most Popular Driver.

NASCAR's announcement that Hailie Deegan won the 2022 Most Popular Driver award through their official Twitter account drew mixed reactions from NASCAR fans. While some were surprised that Deegan won the NASCAR award, many were quick to congratulate her for winning the award again.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“Oh sure. What a surprise!”

“Congrats @HailieDeagan.I started watching the trucks because of you. You did great in that Infinity race too. You have an awesome future in front of you.”

“Congrats 2 years in a row as MPD - u should be so proud of yourself -your genuine kindness to your fans and how hard you work to get that every race is why you got the MPD Can’t wait for 2023 and another MPD !! Go get em Hailie.”

“What did she do to win it?”

“Still no ride too which is crazy surprised there’s no sponsors out there for her.”

“Congratulations hailie on most popular driver award.”

Hailie Deegan's performance in the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season

Hailie Deegan, the driver of the #1 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing, had a disappointing campaign during the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series season. The year was filled with struggles as she managed to score just two top-10 finishes and ended the season outside the top-20 in the Championship standings.

Despite a poor overall season, she scored a career-best sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hailie Deegan currently has no ride for the 2023 season. She was with David Gilliland Racing this year, who switched from Ford to Toyota. She is still under contract with Ford Performance, the racing division of Ford.

