What are the ticket prices for the upcoming NASCAR Cup race at Iowa? All you need to know

Iowa Speedway will host its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, the Iowa Corn 350, powered by ethanol, on June 16, 2024. The track has hosted Xfinity Series and Truck Series races between 2009 and 2019, but never a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Iowa Speedway is located approximately 35 miles east of the Iowan capital of Des Moin, in Newton. The track is a 7/8-mile, 1.4-kilometer short oval with progressive banking from twelve to fourteen degrees in the turns, ten degrees in the front stretch, and four degrees in the back stretch. The compact layout ensures close and competitive races.

The speedway has a seating capacity of over 30,000 seats, with multi-tiered vehicle viewing areas. The tickets in the grandstand are of two types, regular and club tickets. The prices for them range between $130 and $450. The exact price depends on where the seat is located. The middle rows, as close as they can get to the start line, often carry a heavy price tag, while seats on the shoulders of the stands are cheaper.

Christopher Bell at the NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 Presented by Tamron

Several current NASCAR Cup Series regulars have raced on this track in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series in the past. Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Christopher Bell is the last driver in the current NASCAR Cup Series lineup to have won at Iowa. Back in 2019, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Other Cup Series drivers like Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, and William Byron have also previously won at the Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR's Top Moments at Iowa Speedway

While Iowa Speedway was active, it provided the NASCAR fraternity with a handful of memorable moments. As NASCAR fans eagerly wait for the upcoming race in Iowa, let us look at a few of these unforgettable moments:

#1 A bump to the finish

In August 2011, racing for Roush Fenway Racing (RFR) in the US Cellular 250, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., was in the lead, on his way to the checkered flag. As he was driving through turn 4, his engine blew out, causing him to slow down. His RFR teammate, Carl Edwards was behind him and could have easily overtaken Stenhouse Jr. but because of the smoke coming out of the #6 Ford, Edwards bumped into his back and pushed him across the finish line.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would go on to win the championship that season, 45 points ahead of Elliot Saddler.

#2 School teacher to race winner

Sam Hornish Jr. switched to stock car racing after an incredible career in the IndyCar Series, winning the championship in 2006.

After losing the cup series seat following the 2015 season, Hornish Jr. began 2016 outside the tracks and started working as a substitute teacher in Ohio. Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Matt Tifft could not compete in the Xfinity Series race at Iowa. JGR contacted Sam Hornish Jr. a few days before the race to fill in for Tifft, and Hornish Jr., having led 183 of the 250 laps, went on to win the American Ethanol E15 250 at the Iowa Speedway.

#3 Post-race inspection DQ

At The 2019 Truck Series M&M 200 presented by Casey's General Store in Iowa, Ross Chastain, after leading 144 of 200 laps, was on his way to securing his second Truck Series victory in the 2019 season.

Having won the race, Chastain's #44 truck failed a post-race inspection where NASCAR officials said it was too low, violating height restrictions. This decision disqualified Chastain from the race, and Iowa native Brett Mottiff, was named the winner by default, as he was in second place.

This was the first time in 24 years that NASCAR disqualified a driver after having won the race for failing a post-race inspection.