What time is NASCAR Truck Series race today? Exploring the timings, how to watch, and more

The next NASCAR Truck Series race will take place in Kansas City. The Heart of America 200 will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Kansas Motor Speedway. Practice will start at 12:05 PM ET, followed by qualifying at 12:35 PM ET, making it a full day of action.

With its 1.5-mile asphalt track, Kansas Motor Speedway will use one-lap qualifying. Each truck will have a 20-minute warm-up and practice period. After that, a one-lap, single-truck qualifying will be run by each truck.

As the remainder of the starting lineup for Saturday night's race is decided, the truck with the fastest time will be given pole position.

You can catch the Truck Series race on May 6 at 12:35 PM ET on FS1. On Saturday, qualifying will be live-streamed via Fox Sports Live or on the FOX Sports App if you aren't near a television. It will call for a cable login with FS1 access. For a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV if you don't have a cable login, you may watch the race online.

One of Kansas' Cup favorites is Kyle Larson. He has finished seventh or better three times in a row including a win at Kansas and has won five of the last 16 races he has run on 1.5-mile tracks.

Ryan Newman to drive for Rick Ware Racing in NASCAR Cup Series this season

Rick Ware Racing have been in the NASCAR Cup Series since the mid-2010s, fielding drivers ranging from David Ragan through J.J. Yeley. Newman, the team's most successful driver is a plus point.

Newman said:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford, I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge. Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even some significance.”

Ryan Newman, who was just added as one of the 75 best drivers in NASCAR history, is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 18-time premier series champion made his most recent appearance at Phoenix Raceway in 2021, increasing his total number of top-level starts to 725. Aside from his wins, Newman has 117 top-five finishes, 268 top-10 finishes, and 51 pole awards.

