What time is the postponed NASCAR Michigan race today (Monday)? Exploring restart times, race leader, and more

NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway has been postponed to Monday (August 7) due to inclement weather conditions.

The start of FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday was affected by rain as the race was delayed by more than 90 minutes but eventually got under way at two-mile-long track. However, after 74 of the 200 laps were completed, the rain returned.

After waiting more than 50 minutes, NASCAR officials decided to postpone the conclusion of the Michigan race to 12 pm ET on Monday. The race can be enjoyed on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Will see what develops today as far as the scattered cells to south/southwest but no rain here at moment and parts of the track are dry. Race scheduled to resume at noon ET. pic.twitter.com/0qOGs5EgLt

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick grabbed the lead from Alex Bowman on Lap 70, and he held on until rain halted the race on Lap 74. At the time the race was called, Bowman was in second, followed by Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones rounding off the top five.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Josh Berry were out of the race after hitting the wall in separate incidents.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Forecast still good for today at Michigan. Temps in 60s and 30% chance of rain. ... Race is scheduled to resume at noon. USA Network and NBC Sports App (TSN1 in Canada).

Monday's weather forecast predicts rain showers throughout the day with a high of 68 degrees and a 30% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race, according to Weather Underground.

Complete restart grid for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here is the starting order for the postponed NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #2 - Austin Cindric #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #23 - Bubba Wallace #11 - Denny Hamlin #54 - Ty Gibbs #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suarez #21 - Harrison Burton #16 - AJ Allmendinger #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #41 - Ryan Preece #7 - Corey LaJoie #22 - Joey Logano #14 - Chase Briscoe #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #4 - Kevin Harvick #38 - Todd Gilliland #10 - Aric Almirola #77 - Ty Dillon #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Justin Haley #62 - Austin Hill #51 - Cole Custer #78 - Josh Bilicki #20 - Christopher Bell #15 - JJ Yeley #42 - Josh Berry #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #8 - Kyle Busch

The Michigan race marks the fourth time this season a race was postponed to Monday due to rain. Martin Truex Jr. won the race at Dover Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while Ryan Blaney won at Charlotte Motor Speedway.