  • What time is the postponed NASCAR Michigan race today (Monday)? Exploring restart times, race leader, and more

What time is the postponed NASCAR Michigan race today (Monday)? Exploring restart times, race leader, and more

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 07, 2023 17:08 IST
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway has been postponed to Monday (August 7) due to inclement weather conditions.

The start of FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday was affected by rain as the race was delayed by more than 90 minutes but eventually got under way at two-mile-long track. However, after 74 of the 200 laps were completed, the rain returned.

After waiting more than 50 minutes, NASCAR officials decided to postpone the conclusion of the Michigan race to 12 pm ET on Monday. The race can be enjoyed on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick grabbed the lead from Alex Bowman on Lap 70, and he held on until rain halted the race on Lap 74. At the time the race was called, Bowman was in second, followed by Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones rounding off the top five.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Josh Berry were out of the race after hitting the wall in separate incidents.

Monday's weather forecast predicts rain showers throughout the day with a high of 68 degrees and a 30% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race, according to Weather Underground.

Complete restart grid for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here is the starting order for the postponed NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #48 - Alex Bowman
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  5. #43 - Erik Jones
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #3 - Austin Dillon
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #21 - Harrison Burton
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #41 - Ryan Preece
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  23. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  24. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #10 - Aric Almirola
  26. #77 - Ty Dillon
  27. #34 - Michael McDowell
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #62 - Austin Hill
  30. #51 - Cole Custer
  31. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  32. #20 - Christopher Bell
  33. #15 - JJ Yeley
  34. #42 - Josh Berry
  35. #24 - William Byron
  36. #9 - Chase Elliott
  37. #8 - Kyle Busch

The Michigan race marks the fourth time this season a race was postponed to Monday due to rain. Martin Truex Jr. won the race at Dover Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while Ryan Blaney won at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

