Road course specialist and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Chase Elliott is one of the few full-time drivers in the highest echelon of stock car racing who enjoys racing on twisty tracks more than ovals. Son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, Chase has made a name for himself in the Cup Series ever since his debut in 2016. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has since then gone on to clinch the 2020 championship and is regarded as one of the most talented drivers on the field.

The 26-year-old is seen driving the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet in the 2022 season and has multiple wins to his name this year as well. Going into the playoffs, Elliott had a considerable points lead over the rest of the qualifiers. Last weekend's DNF at Cook Out Southern 500 meant that the lead was neutralized as many playoff contenders had a tough day at Darlington Raceway. The Dawsonville, Georgia native lost control of his car during the race, hit the wall, and was collected by Chase Briscoe behind him, which put an end to his outing at "The Lady in Black".

Chase Elliott's retirement last weekend marked his second consecutive DNF after racing at Watkins Glen International. If his past results are anything to go by, however, a DNF in just the first playoff race does not mean it is all over for the Chevy driver. With 17 Cup Series wins and 132 top-10 finishes to his name over his career, Elliott can quickly bounce back next Sunday.

So what tracks has Chase Elliott won at?

Chase Elliott's 17 visits to Victory Lane in 248 starts in the Cup Series means the 26-year-old is a wise head on young shoulders, also confirmed by his calm demeanor off the track. With road courses being his specialty, he is definitely bound to bounce back in the coming weekends, especially on tracks such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (Roval).

The following is a list of tracks Elliott has won at to date:

Watkins Glen International Dover International Speedway Kansas Speedway Talladega Superspeedway Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (Roval) Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oval) Daytona International Speedway Martinsville Speedway Pheonix Raceway Circuit of the Americas Road America Nashville Superspeedway Atlanta Motor Speedway Pocono Raceway

Tune in to watch Chase Elliott try and turn his luck around next Sunday at Kansas Speedway, a track he has won before, for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Edited by Anurag C