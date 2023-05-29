What is the weather for NASCAR races today at Charlottesville?

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlottesville Motor Speedway has been rescheduled until Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET due to severe and persistent rain.

The race will be the main event of a doubleheader on Memorial Day, following the Xfinity Series race, which is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET. The forecast for Monday afternoon in Charlotte is overcast with temperatures in the high 60s and a 24% possibility of rain.

As reported by the National Weather Service, NASCAR's races in Charlotte will finally be held on a dry day. A high of 70 degrees is anticipated on Monday, and there is only a 20% chance of rain, however, that proportion rises to 30% this evening. There is a potential for isolated showers at Charlotte Motor Speedway today, but the chances are minimal.

Stormy weather has caused the Coca-Cola 600 to race on Memorial Day afternoon for the first time since 2009. David Reutimann won his first career Cup Series race that year when his crew successfully bet on more rain approaching and terminating the race, sending him out on a cycle of pit stops before rain halted the race on lap 227.

Apart from 2009, this will be only the second occasion in the previous 30 years that the Coca-Cola 600 has been run during the day. The last time the Coke 600 was held during the day was in 1992 when Dale Earnhardt won his second of three victories in this event.

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

The Coca-Cola 600 is the most prestigious race in NASCAR, it is the longest race of the year at 600 miles. On the pole is William Byron, who has three victories in 2023, including the most recent points-paying race at Darlington. Denny Hamlin, the defending Coca-Cola 600 champion, starts fourth.

Kevin Harvick will start on the first row of Sunday's Cup Series 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway after rainy weather canceled qualifying on Saturday night.

Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will join Byron and Harvick in the top ten.

Catch all the live action from Charlottesville Motor Speedway on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio or the live broadcast will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and other live TV broadcasters.

Poll : 0 votes