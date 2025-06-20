What went down in Nashville that triggered Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s unprecedented NASCAR return?

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to return to the national series following an incident at Nashville. Dale Jr. will serve as the crew chief for the #88 JR Motorsports car, driven by Connor Zilisch, during the Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Mardy Lindley, crew chief of the #88 team, received a one-race suspension following post-race inspection at Nashville Superspeedway. The penalty was issued after officials found that the team had two lug nuts that were not safe and secure.

The penalty sanctioned on Lindley was deferred for the Xfinity race at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez. However, he will be serving his suspension at Pocono, allowing Dale Earnhardt Jr. to become a crew chief for the first time in the national series in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250.

"This weekend, @DaleJr will be filling in for Mardy Lindley as crew chief of the No. 88 as Lindley serves his one race suspension for loose lugnuts following the NXS race in Nashville two weeks ago." a post on X by JRM read

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports has enjoyed a strong 2025 Xfinity Series campaign so far. In the first 16 races, JRM drivers have claimed victory in 7 events, showcasing the team’s consistency and strength. Among those wins are two by reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, who appears to be in a solid position as he aims to successfully defend his championship title this season.

JRM's last triumph came in Mexico City when local hero Daniel Suarez drove down victory lane in the Chilango 150. However, Suarez was trumped by his rookie Trackhouse teammate, Shane van Gisbergen in the Viva Mexico 250.

Fans react as Dale Earnhardt Jr. assumes role of crew chief for the #88 team

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most iconic and famous names in the NASCAR fraternity. Son of seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr. secured two Xfinity Series titles and multiple wins at crown jewel evnts during his active years of racing.

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes back on pit road to lead JRM's phenom driver Connor Zilisch to victory, several fans have welcomed the Hall of Famer back on the grid.

"Man Dale just out there doing everything he can in NASCAR .. this is a really cool thing .. I’m excited to hear how it goes after he does it. Will be a fun download next week hearing his recap of it all." a fan wrote

"Dale out here doing every job in the sport like he’s catching Pokémon." another fan stated

"This is the coolest thing I’ve read all week. Will be cool to be there. Go get em Connor," a fan shared

The Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway is scheduled to run on June 21 at 3:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on the CW Network.

