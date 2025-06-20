What does White flag in NASCAR mean?

While racing series such as Formula 1 use the white flag to indicate that a slow-moving car is on the track, NASCAR utilizes it differently. The stock car racing series primarily waves the white flag to signal drivers they are approaching the final lap.

Throwing the white flag on the last lap has been the go-to for the longest time. The flag is a crucial part of the series' racing product, considering it can determine whether a race will be restarted or ended.

If a caution comes out after the drivers cross the white flag, the race will end, giving the leading driver the win even before the checkered flag. However, if the yellow flag (caution) is thrown before the white flag, the race will be restarted in overtime.

In the overtime period, the flagman will wave the green-white-checkered flag to indicate the race has two laps remaining. The lead driver must take the white flag to secure the win if caution comes out in OT. If not, the race will be restarted.

In 2024, the caution/white flag rule came under fire after Parker Kligerman was a hair away from the start/finish line when the yellow flag was thrown and the race was restarted. He was told to rush to the white flag to secure the win as the race stayed green for quite some time despite Leland Honeyman crashing into the wall.

In addition to NASCAR, American racing series such as the IndyCar Series and the AMA Superbike Championship use a white flag to indicate the final lap of the race.

Other flags used in NASCAR

NASCAR uses a green-white-checkered flag to restart the race in overtime and conclude stages. For the unversed, the stock car racing series typically has three stages per race (Coca-Cola 600 has four). The first two stages are ended using a green-white-checkered flag, which allows the race to pack the field back together before restarting.

Another unique flag used in the series is the blue flag with a yellow diagonal strip. It is waved on oval tracks to alert lapped cars that a car on the lead lap is approaching. Unlike other racing series, NASCAR drivers aren't subject to slowing down under blue-flag conditions, though they must move to give way to cars on the lead lap.

On road courses, a solid blue flag is used to warn drivers of on-track dangers, including a spun-off car. A yellow and red striped flag is also thrown in this type of track to warn drivers of debris.

NASCAR has the usual flags most race fans can recognize, including the green flag for the start of a session and the red flag for suspending a session. A yellow flag is used to slow down the drivers with a pace car leading the field, while a black flag tells a driver to get off the track for reasons such as disqualification.

