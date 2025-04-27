What William Byron said on his desire to add a Talladega victory to his resume 

William Byron recently shared his thoughts about adding a Talladega win to his impressive resume in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Hendrick Motorsports star is set to wheel in his No. 24 Chevrolet for the Jack Link's 500 event at Talladega Superspeedway today (April 27).

The two-time Daytona 500 winner, Byron, headlined the opening weekend with his commendable win at Daytona International Speedway. Moreover, he has taken the top spot in the overall points standings as we proceed to the third superspeedway-style race of this NASCAR season. While the 27-year-old has bagged 14 Cup wins, most of whom are in the Next-Gen era, a win at the 2.6-mile asphalt track has eluded him.

With three top-fives and five top-10 finishes in his previous visits to the Alabama track, William Byron has a mixed reaction regarding his approach to add a Talladega trophy to his cabinet. Speaking with a NASCAR insider, Byron said (via Steven Taranto on X):

"I, definitely, don't want to be a niche like I want to be good in all the tracks so that's what I try to do is just be be good everywhere. So this one holds the same amount of weight as every week for me. It is a cool celebration and cool atmosphere to win here.

"I feel like and I've been a little bit envious of guys who have been able to do that some of the celebration stuff. So yeah, I think it would be a nice thing to have on your resume, I guess, but I don't treat it any differently coming here than I do every week honestly," added William Byron.

Although HMS star Byron has yet to conquer Talladega Superspeedway, he says he has bigger goals in mind than winning at the biggest NASCAR oval track.

William Byron has one 'main goal' for the 2025 Talladega race

William Byron - NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

As engines roar back in action after Easter break, William Byron, the No. 24 driver, is optimistic about finding success at the superspeedway in Alabama. With a recent history of having close finishes at Talladega, the Charlotte native has another objective for the Jack Link's 500 race than winning.

In a recent media availability, Byron said (via Speedwaydigest.com):

"Talladega is the only drafting track I haven't been able to win at. We've been close a lot, especially the last couple races. I think we really have our drafting package in a good place. It would be nice to come back from the break and start it off with a win, but the main goal is to survive and get a good showing in the end."

William Byron is set to start the race at P16 on the grid, followed by Alex Bowman at P18. Meanwhile, former Cup Series champions Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start their engines at P25 and P30, respectively.

