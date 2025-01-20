  • home icon
“What a year it's been”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares childhood picture with The Intimidator as he enjoys Washington Commanders’ epic win

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Jan 20, 2025 01:15 GMT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a childhood picture following a Washington Commanders win - Source: @dalejr on X, Imagn

Following the Washington Commanders' remarkable win against the Detroit Lions, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a childhood picture of him wearing a Redskins jacket alongside his late father Dale Sr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a 50-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series driver who owns the championship-winning Xfinity team, JR Motorsports. He is also a long-time fan of the Washington Commanders, previously known as the Redskins.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Dale Jr. expressed excitement as the Commanders head to the NFC championship game after beating the Super Bowl-favorite Detroit Lions.

"Still riding high like a jet airplane over last night's @Commanders win. Been on this wagon since at least 1980. What a year it's been."
Dale Earnhardt Jr. also reshared a post from the Commanders on Instagram of running back Brian Robinson Jr. with NBA star Kevin Durant.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Instagram story - Source: @dalejr on IG

The Washington Commanders beat the Detroit Lions 45-31 in an away match on Sunday. The Commanders are returning to the NFC championship game for the first time in 33 years. Dale Jr.'s favorite team will go up against the Philadephia Eagles next week.

The Washington Commanders beat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field - Source: Imagn

Aside from Earnhardt Jr., Joe Gibbs is another NASCAR personality who is into the NFL. Gibbs was the head coach of the Washington Redskins before forming the Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR team. He led the team to three Super Bowl championships.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains why JRM chose No. 40 for Daytona 500 debut

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports team is set to debut in the Daytona 500 with Justin Allgaier driving the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro. On an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the team owner explained why No. 40 is their go-to.

According to Dale Jr., the racing number was created out of compromises between the team and sponsor Traveller Whiskey.

“It’s a connection to the blend No. 40 that Traveller’s utilizes in every bottle, so much like High Rock is 88 proof. There is a connection to the product, and I’ll be honest with you, I was indifferent," he said. [5:27]

He added:

"It’s Traveller’s first experience and allowing them to have a little skin in the game in terms of they were involved, they were very particular about the design of the car, and we all compromised a bit. Them having this number they identify with is I think, fair and important."
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s old Cup Series racing numbers are also taken. The No. 8 he ran at Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI) is used by Kyle Busch. Meanwhile, the No. 88 he ran at Hendrick Motorsports will be brought back by Shane van Gisbergen.

Justin Allgaier will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in the No. 40 JRM Chevy. The 2024 Xfinity champ will compete to secure one of the four non-chartered spots against the likes of Martin Truex Jr. and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

The 2025 Daytona 500 will be held at the Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

