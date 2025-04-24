What Zane Smith's wife said about Noah Gragson's photos from 'banger of a trip'

Front Row Motorsports drivers Noah Gragson and Zane Smith went on a joint trip with their girlfriend and wife, Raegan Drane and McCall Smith, and 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst. The NASCAR Cup Series driver Gragson shared glimpses of the trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Easter break on his Instagram, and McCall dropped a lighthearted comment on the post.

In the first picture, the Cup Series drivers and their girlfriends were in front of the Squid Roe Mexico outlet. Gragson wore a blue T-shirt, and Smith wore a black shirt, while his wife sported a yellow dress. In the next image, they enjoyed a meal with a breathtaking beach view.

Noah Gragson and Zane Smith also enjoyed a fishing session with Raegan Drane and McCall Smith. Gragson and his girlfriend caught black skipjack and yellowfin tuna. Then the Cup Series trio went for a golf session and later for a drinking session.

Gragson captioned the post:

"Just a banger of a trip. Miss you @elsquidroecabo"

Reflecting on the Front Row Motorsports driver posting all the moments from their trip, McCall Smith lightheartedly commented:

"Content king 😮‍💨😮‍💨🔥🔥"

Noah Gragson also shared his clip of taking some golf shots, and then he went for a dive in the ocean to get refreshed. He also uploaded some moments from their dinner. The next image featured Gragson and Smith both drinking on a boat, and the 26-year-old hilariously captioned the post:

"Drinking Pacifico with my Pacific bro"

The next Cup Series race, Jack Link's 500, is scheduled for April 27, 2025, at Talladega Superspeedway. FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 188-lap/500.8-mile race at 3 PM ET.

Rural Kings partnered with Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson for the 2025 season

Ahead of the Bristol race, Front Row Motorsports and Noah Gragson announced a new sponsor for his ride in the 2025 season. Rural King will serve as the new primary sponsor for Gragson #4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Cup Series for three races, including the Food City 500.

The president and CEO of Rural King, Steve Barbarick, opened up about the new tie-up and stated (via a press release):

“Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR is an exciting new chapter for Rural King. Many of our customers—and our associates—are loyal NASCAR fans, and this is a great way to connect through something they feel passionate about. With a Rural King store just down the road in Bristol, this race feels especially meaningful to us. We’re proud to see our brand on the car and can’t wait to cheer on Noah Gragson as he hits the track representing our community,” he said (via Jayski.com).

Noah Gragson qualified 31st for the Bristol Motor Speedway race and finished the race in P23, earning 14 points. He currently ranks 32nd on the Cup Series points table with 122 points. He secured one top-ten finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in nine starts this season.

