When $12 million worth Kyle Larson joked about having "cheap" flying preferences

Later this month, Kyle Larson will become only the fifth driver to attempt the Double. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be competing in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, a task that demands a lot of talent, skill, and preparation from the driver.

Furthermore, running the Double would also require a lot of logistical requirements, mainly in terms of Larson going from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Charlotte Motor Speedway, the two racetracks which are separated by over 500 miles. Now, someone like Larson, who is valued at $12 million, can easily take a private jet and fly from IMS to Charlotte.

However, considering his earlier comments about his flying preferences, that may not be an option. Speaking to Fox Sports in 2017, Kyle Larson made his stance clear, when it came to commuting via air.

“I fly commercial as much as I can and fly with the team. That’s a lot of money to be private flying, especially to the West Coast. I’m cheap with my money when it comes to flying. And, I like to rack up the miles so I can maybe get some free trips," Larson said.

The #5 driver claimed that he tried to fly commercial as much as he could because he found it better and allowed him to travel with his team.

But these comments were from 2017. Larson wasn't as big of a superstar as he is today and certainly didn't have as tall a task as attempting the Double as he's going to have later this month.

So it's worth wondering what Kyle Larson, nicknamed 'Yung Money', would do to get from Indianapolis to Charlotte. Perhaps the answer lies in the experience of Tony Stewart.

Kyle Larson could consider what Tony Stewart did during his 1999 Double attempt

In 2022, Tony Stewart opened up on his experience of running the Double in 2001. Stewart is currently the only driver to successfully attempt and complete the Double and all 1100 miles of the two races.

At the time he did it, Stewart relied on a couple of forms of air transport to get from Indianapolis to Charlotte. Speaking via the official YouTube channel of SHR, Stewart said,

"Got in the helicopter to go to the airport to fly to Charlotte to get another helicopter to land in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway," Stewart said. [00:38]

So even though Larson doesn't prefer flying private or used to not prefer flying private, for May 24th, he may have to rely on private planes and helicopters to go from one race to the other.

Running in the Double would be a big test for Larson's strength and skills, and getting from IMS to Charlotte as swiftly and comfortably as possible would be a big factor in how he does in the two races.