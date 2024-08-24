When does the 2024 NASCAR regular season end? All you need to know

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season has been full of excitement and unexpected twists and turns. With 24 races completed, the playoffs are just around the corner. Twelve different drivers have already secured their spot in the final ten races of the season, which will ultimately determine the 2024 champion.

Only two races remain before the end of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway. Following these races, NASCAR will head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first playoff race of the season.

The current series season features a total of 36 races, with the final ten races serving as the playoffs. These playoff races are similar to elimination rounds for the drivers with the lowest points. After each race, the four drivers with the fewest points are eliminated, leading up to the final race at Phoenix Raceway, where the champion will be crowned. In 2023, Ryan Blaney won his first championship. With two victories so far this season, he is aiming to repeat his success and claim another title.

NASCAR also crowns a regular-season champion at the end of the first 26 races. This is based on the performance and points of the driver in the races prior to the start of the playoffs.

Which drivers qualify for the NASCAR playoffs?

According to the rules, any player who manages to win a race during the regular Cup Series season is eligible to qualify for the playoffs. This is what most drivers aim for, as the alternative can be a little more tricky.

The other way to qualify for the playoffs is by accumulating as many points as possible during the regular season and securing a position in the top 16. Only 16 drivers qualify for the playoffs, and while the top spots are typically filled by race winners, the remaining positions can be filled by drivers who have earned enough points.

Drivers are required to participate in all Cup Series races, although exceptions can be made under certain circumstances. For example, Kyle Larson attempted to compete in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte this season. However, due to an unexpected delay in the Indy 500, he was unable to participate in the Coca-Cola 600. NASCAR authorities granted him an exemption and allowed him to qualify for the playoffs.

