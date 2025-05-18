When is the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans? Race date, time, watch guide, and more details

Mark your calendars: the 93rd edition of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans will be in action from June 14 to 15, 2025. The race is set to be hosted at the historic Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France.

Ad

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn

The LeMans schedule will start on June 11, Wednesday. On June 11 and 12, practice sessions and qualifying rounds will determine the starting order for the race. The top qualifiers from each class will battle it out for pole position in the Hyperpole session on Thursday evening.

Ad

Trending

The race would start at 4:00 PM local time on Saturday, June 14, kicking off 24 hours of action-packed speed, strategy, and endurance. The checkered flag will wave on Sunday, June 15, bringing another chapter of Le Mans history to its conclusion.

The lineup for this year is one of the most competitive in the 24 Hours of Le Mans' recent history. This year's Hypercar class is especially stacked, featuring entries from household names like Porsche, Ferrari, Toyota, Peugeot, Cadillac, BMW, Alpine, and Aston Martin. With such popular teams on the grid, fans can expect fierce battles and unpredictable twists from start to finish.

Ad

Porsche Le Mans series car in the past - Source: Imagn

Tennis icon Roger Federer will serve as the official race starter for the event this year. The Swiss legend will wave the French flag to start the iconic race. A fitting honor in a year that’s expected to draw global attention.

Ad

Where to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

For fans around the world eager to tune in to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there are a few solid options. FIA WEC TV, the official streaming service of the World Endurance Championship, offers live coverage of every session, including full race commentary. Subscription options vary, but the platform provides a front-row seat to all the Le Mans drama.

Ad

Alternatively, Eurosport is expected to carry the race live across its network, continuing its long-standing coverage of endurance racing’s crown jewel.

Le Mans Prototype car at Daytona - Source: Imagn

The Circuit de la Sarthe in France is itself a test of both speed and resilience. The circuit is 8.467 miles long, and its layout combines a permanent racetrack with public roads. Drivers face a mix of high-speed straights, tight corners, and unpredictable conditions, especially when night falls.

To wrap it up, the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions in years. With a deep field, global icons, and plenty of ways to watch, fans would not want to miss a minute of the adrenaline-filled action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.