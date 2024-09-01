When Dale Earnhardt Jr. narrated the “lady gadda-da-vida on a motorcycle” story from 1970s at Darlington

In March 2020, NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a story from a book reportedly written in the '70s titled 'History of the Darlington Raceway' by Jim Hunter, which was given to Earnhardt Jr. by a fan early in his career. NASCAR will head to Darlington Raceway on Sunday for the regular season finale.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. started his Xfinity Series career in 1996 and captured back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. In an episode of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast released in March 2020, Earnhardt Jr. shared a snippet from the aforementioned book, which discusses iconic stories that Darlington has witnessed. Earnhardt Jr. narrated(via @nascarman_rr on X)

"A man and his wife came into the infield the night before the race. He slipped off to meet a girlfriend and his wife caught him. To embarrass him, she stripped off her clothes, she stole a motorcycle and rode up and down the paths of the infield in the nude. A lady gadda-da-vida on a motorcycle. It created quite a commotion." [01:09]

"Her husband was chasing her, the policemen were chasing her, hundreds of wide-eyed admirers were chasing her. She was having a ball zipping up and down the infield paths on the motorcycle with nothing but her hair blowing in the breeze and somehow, she zoomed past the gate guards, roared up onto the racetrack and made one hot lap. Much to the delight of the mob in the infield, she streaked out the gate on Highway 34 and was never seen again at Darlington, neither was her husband," he added

Following his retirement from NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. became a commentator for NASCAR on NBC, and will now take on the same role with Amazon and TNT following the new media deal. Moreover, Earnhardt Jr. co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour series with former Cup champion Kevin Harvick.

“This series belongs to the racers”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up on mindset behind recent CARS Tour changes

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently commented on the tire compound changes for the CARS Tour race at Florence Motor Speedway, a race he competed in. He took ownership of the series in 2023 and has been working towards its improvement ever since.

In an interview with "FloRacing", Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained the reasons behind these changes, outlining the importance of driver inputs.

"Our drivers are eager to be a part of that conversation. They've helped, some tires got brought this weekend. Some of our competitors went out and ran on yesterday to try to get some more answers and find some solutions. But in the end, we're going to go the direction that our competitors are most confident in because they're the Tour, this series belongs to the racers and the teams," Earnhardt Jr. said (via FloRacing on X) (at 1:13).

Ryan Millington drove down victory lane in the Cook Out 225 at Florence, automatically securing pole position for the South Carolina 400 in November. Co-owner Dale Jr. finished the LMSC race in P10, while Kevin Harvick secured a P7 finish in the PLM race.

